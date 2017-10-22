Brake: Labour Brexit Bill intervention “Too little, too late”

Today’s pronouncements by Keir Starmer that Labour might, if it feels like it, work with Tories to secure some moderate changes to the EU Withdrawal Bill are hardly earth-shattering.

I can’t find the words “single market” anywhere in his red lines. Perhaps the people’s red lines are, like the Glee Club song, slightly pink. I certainly don’t think that Labour should be expecting gratitude any time soon. They are barely managing the minimum you would expect from an opposition.

Lib Dem Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake is similarly unimpressed:

It’s entertaining to see the Labour front bench attempting to have a backbone, but it’s too little too late. Despite similar posturing back in March, Corbyn and Starmer backed the Tories to trigger Article 50, and they are still denying the British people a say on the final deal. Only the Lib Dems are offering an exit from Brexit, and an opportunity for the UK to remain a member of the EU.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings