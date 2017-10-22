Julian Huppert won’t stand again in Cambridge

Sad news for Julian Huppert’s many fans. He announced on Twitter this weekend that he won’t be standing for Parliament again.

It was an honour to represent my home town as MP & to make a positive difference locally & nationally. However, I will not be standing again — Julian Huppert (@julianhuppert) October 21, 2017

I remain passionate about many issues & will continue to try to make things better, in different ways. We need fairer, more liberal society — Julian Huppert (@julianhuppert) October 21, 2017

While I understand that he might want his life back after seven years of ceaseless campaigning, I am very sad to see this. Julian was on the same side as me on practically every argument the party has had. It was fantastic to have such a prominent figure in the party campaigning so strongly against replacing Trident.

Julian was such a credible voice on matters of science and technology and riled the less knowledgeable to the extent that they greeted him with derision every time he got up to speak. He played a crucial role in making sure that the party stopped the Tories introducing the Snoopers’ Charter during the coalition years.

It was also great to have someone who so vigorously stood up for the rights of transgender people. Sarah Brown wrote about his contribution in a Pink News article back in 2015:

Throughout that journey Julian was there fighting for the rights and dignity of LGBT+ people in parliament. When the coalition government scrapped Gordon Brown’s controversial ID card scheme in 2010, Labour tried to introduce a desperate amendment to preserve the cards, but only for transgender people. Julian stood up in parliament and explained that this amounted to a scheme which automatically outed trans people, and helped defeat the amendment. When the same sex marriage bill failed to make any provision to restore marriages taken from trans people and our spouses under duress, and included the insidious Spousal Veto, I asked Julian to help and he introduced amendments in the House of Commons to address both. Sadly the amendments were not taken, but Julian’s vocal support of trans people on the floor of the Commons was unprecedented.

On a lighter note, we should also not forget another of his achievements – winning the Parliamentary Beard of the Year competition.

Although we know from Lib Dem Disco at Conference that he could easily find an alternative career as a DJ, I suspect that he will not disappear from national life and I hope he will continue to be the darling of the Awkward Squad at Conference.

This party owes Julian a huge amount for his passionate, knowledgeable, service as a champion for civil liberties. Thanks to him for all he has done and we hope to see as much of him in other roles in the future.

Cambridge Liberal Democrats are currently advertising for a new parliamentary candidate.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings