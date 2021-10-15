Breaking… David Amess MP dies after stabbing (updated)

Sir David Amess, Conservative MP for Southend West, was stabbed as he met constituents at a regular surgery this lunchtime. Sir Ed Davey said: “A truly terrible day for British politics but most importantly of all our prayers are with all the people who loved David.”

It is getting ever scarier to be in the public eye. MPs, councillors too, usually have no protection. But it would change the way that elected representatives work if we need to throw a shield around ourselves. However, this event will inevitably lead to a debate on what level of protection our representatives need.

This is tragic and horrible news. My thoughts are with David’s wife and children, the wider family, friends and David’s community. A truly terrible day for British politics but most importantly of all our prayers are with all the people who loved David. https://t.co/qPYsE085zy — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) October 15, 2021

Following today's tragic events, we have suspended @LibDems campaigning over the weekend. Our thoughts are with Sir David Amess' family and friends. — Mike Dixon 🔶 (@mikedixn) October 15, 2021