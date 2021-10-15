The Party’s Crisis – a response to comments

The paper on the crisis facing the party, linked to by my LDV article on 30 September, sparked a great many pages of debate, for which I am grateful. However, much of that debate was centred around policies and their varying relevance to the current Liberal Democrat identity and programme. Normally I would have been delighted to have catalysed such a debate but the paper was intended to confront the party, and particularly in this context, LDV readers, with the nature of the acute crisis that challenges the future of the party itself. The argument in the paper is that if there is no viable party to promote them, then all policy ideas are castles in the air – shimmering perhaps, but no less ethereal for that.

Amongst the comments on the paper, Katharine Pindar as usual makes pertinent comments but I disagree with her suggestion that “the next step would be a high-level working party established to work on re-writing the whole Preamble.” It is a substantial exposition of the Preamble that is needed, with a clear connection to the current considerable challenges to politics, references to where we came from historically and with recent great issues– Iraq, Europe, Austerity etc– and setting out a clear vision of a Liberal society that can challenge and inspire the few crucial individuals whom Liberalism has always attracted and who become the candidates and key officers who lead the party forward everywhere. It is this sort of vital context that was missing in the paper briefly discussed at the recent party conference.

Lorenzo Cherin gave the paper two cheers but believed that my “overly negative to the word ‘Democrats’ negates some of your excellent commentary and insightful suggestions.” Actually my attitude to the word Democrat in the name is more analytical than negative. Why is it there today? I know why it was included thirty years ago but today its presence simply fudges the party’s appeal. “Liberal” is clear and simple and links to an attractive and sound philosophy. But there is strictly speaking no such thing as “Liberal Democratism” and when it is abbreviated to Lib Dem, as it almost invariably is, it indicates nothing recognisable to the electorate. This is essentially the point well made in the final paragraph of Gordon’s comment and, later, by Michael B G. I am not arguing for a formal, legal change of name but simply adopting the clear term “Liberal” in all our common usage, as, for instance, Lord Newby now does in every possible circumstance. My argument on the incompatibility of social democracy with liberalism was set out in my 1981 booklet “Social Democracy– Barrier or Bridge?”. I hope Joe Bourke can find the time read it.

Peter Watson makes the key point that Labour’s confusion is a great opportunity for us. Labour’s existential crisis is as deep as ours if not greater and the age-old “cycle of the Left” can continue, to bring Liberalism into real relevance if only our party was able to exploit the opportunity. Steve Trevethan is amongst those who crave a better set of policies whereas what we need are the fundamental philosophies and values on which to base policies.

Geoff Reid is right: the philosophical tools are there to be picked up. They always have been but the party has chosen Focus leaflets, targeting and a search for the magic bullet instead. As Roger Billins points out the lack of depth has opened the door to the Greens. Paul Fisher makes the point that the voter can predict what Labour and Conservatives stand for “but not the Lib Dems”. I am grateful to Martin and to Joseph Gerald Bourke for underlining the heart of the paper’s argument and urging the party to address it if it is “to survive as a political force.” Alas, there is no sign that it is able or willing to do so. “theakes” asks whether the remarkable by-election vote in Hetton – and for that matter in Firth Park, Sheffield – is a protest vote. In part maybe but it also represents a phenomenal concentration of effort that can be put into a by-election. But the party’s problem is that, even if some recruits are gained from the campaign, that effort cannot be maintained at the May elections and, without a high enough core vote, the ward will not be consolidated into a regular victory. Without that core vote we cannot be a national party nor even a citywide or countywide party. Michael B G rightly states that I do not suggest any solution to organisational weakness. I have done so in practical detail, based on long experience, in another paper which went to the party’s CEO in 2017 and to other party officers since. No-one has taken it up.

Finally, Paul Holmes quotes the bald figures of the party’s representation from 1945 to 1970 but the crucial difference was that in those miserable years the Liberal Party had a solid philosophical base and leaders who understood what it stood for and were prepared to write, speak and campaign for it. Alas, it is that which is missing today and is desperately needed.

* Michael Meadowcroft joined the Liberal Party in 1968. He has served at every level of the party organisation. He was a Leeds City Councillor, West Yorkshire Met County Councillor and MP for Leeds West, 1983-87. For 25 years he led or was part of electoral missions to 35 new democracies on four continents.