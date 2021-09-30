The Party’s crisis

The global political situation, with the rise of populism and nationalism, and the domestic political scene, with a Conservative government trampling on democratic values with impunity, is crying out for the powerful advocacy of Liberalism. The huge problem is that in Britain there is currently no relevant political organisation that encompasses and promotes Liberalism. The Liberal Democrats have sunk to such a level that the party is incapable of recovering to become the political force that the vacuum in our politics demands without first developing a topical and substantial statement of Liberal philosophy to unite around and to promote, and then adopting a dedicated and well-funded strategy to revive the hordes of derelict constituency associations.
The recent document “What Liberal Democrats believe” is a start but it fails to link the philosophy with relevant recent history and lacks the vital context of the current political situation. Its narrative is inconsistent and needs developing to provide a real Liberal vision that will inspire. Alas it merited a mere fifty minute debate at the recent conference (the previous equivalent debate aeons ago was allocated a complete half day!) and significantly the three working parties for which the Federal Policy Committee recently invited participation did not include one for the development of the philosophy statement.
The party cannot continue to drift along without a core vote and virtually no public relevance, as if it believes that eventually, in some mysterious way, it will re-emerge in the electorate’s mind. It will not happen without an acceptance of the crisis and a determination to re-build a Liberal party from the grass roots.
This paper is an attempt to set out the deep crisis within the party and the need for reviving Liberalism as a political force. It has been signed by a number of party colleagues and further signatures are invited. Its original draft was prepared by me as a final attempt to rescue the party before I give up and retire.
* Michael Meadowcroft joined the Liberal Party in 1968. He has served at every level of the party organisation. He was a Leeds City Councillor, West Yorkshire Met County Councillor and MP for Leeds West, 1983-87. For 25 years he led or was part of electoral missions to 35 new democracies on four continents.
I will try to read this paper at some point but I have to say that the first sentence is nonsense – We do have a core vote, at about 7% & we have a good idea of who they are & where they live.
This looks, at first sight like another attempt to re-invent the wheel.
Michael, in addition to Conference passing the What Liberal Democrats Believe motion F22, the Preamble to the Constitution was amended with the Environment commitment transferred to the first paragraph, and Wellbeing being introduced as a means of assessing progress, in the constitutional debate on F41. It can be viewed as amended in the record of motions passed at autumn ’21 Conference.
Environmentalism being only one of the seven values accepted in the earlier debate (the seventh added in the amendment I had contributed), I made an attempt in the F41 debate to have the others similarly given prominence, but this was too difficult to achieve then and there. In my opinion the next step would be to have a high-level working party established to work on rewriting the entire Preamble, which has so many vital ideas in twelve paragraphs but without any subheads. Such a working party could consider whether there is a further need for updating and taking in current political requirements, as you suggest. We have not, alas, the help of Tony Greaves to rewrite, but the readiness of the Vice-Chair and two Vice-Chairs of FCC to do so was proved I assume by their partial updating of it.
Typing mistake – I meant to write, Chair and two Vice-Chairs – the Chair being Cllr Nick da Costa, and the Vice-Chairs Cara Jenkinson and Cllr Jon Ball.
@Paul Barker “We do have a core vote, at about 7% & we have a good idea of who they are & where they live.”
But do we know what they believe or what they think the Lib Dems are for? Do they even have a shared view of what the party is for?
Lib Dem strongholds and targets are relatively (sometimes very) affluent areas. The successful campaign in Chesham & Amersham appeared to be founded on small-c conservatism of the nimby variety and opposition to party policy on HS2. But Lib Dems who post on this site often demonstrate a radicalism and a compassion for the poor and disadvantaged that appears to be at odds with that “blue wall” strategy. So which is the core vote? Who are the Lib Dems?
Michael Meadowcroft’s paper is a heartfelt call to arms. I entirely agree with him that the party needs a clear identity, though I am less convinced that there is enough agreement on what “Liberal” means for it to be any more helpful as a label than “Liberal Democrat”.
It would be nice if I could look at the party and say, “Ah, I see exactly what Liberal Democrat means”, but on the whole, if I pick any political policy area, I feel I can predict where the Tories or Labour would stand but not the Lib Dems.