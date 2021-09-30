The Party’s crisis

The global political situation, with the rise of populism and nationalism, and the domestic political scene, with a Conservative government trampling on democratic values with impunity, is crying out for the powerful advocacy of Liberalism. The huge problem is that in Britain there is currently no relevant political organisation that encompasses and promotes Liberalism. The Liberal Democrats have sunk to such a level that the party is incapable of recovering to become the political force that the vacuum in our politics demands without first developing a topical and substantial statement of Liberal philosophy to unite around and to promote, and then adopting a dedicated and well-funded strategy to revive the hordes of derelict constituency associations.

The recent document “What Liberal Democrats believe” is a start but it fails to link the philosophy with relevant recent history and lacks the vital context of the current political situation. Its narrative is inconsistent and needs developing to provide a real Liberal vision that will inspire. Alas it merited a mere fifty minute debate at the recent conference (the previous equivalent debate aeons ago was allocated a complete half day!) and significantly the three working parties for which the Federal Policy Committee recently invited participation did not include one for the development of the philosophy statement.

The party cannot continue to drift along without a core vote and virtually no public relevance, as if it believes that eventually, in some mysterious way, it will re-emerge in the electorate’s mind. It will not happen without an acceptance of the crisis and a determination to re-build a Liberal party from the grass roots.

This paper is an attempt to set out the deep crisis within the party and the need for reviving Liberalism as a political force. It has been signed by a number of party colleagues and further signatures are invited. Its original draft was prepared by me as a final attempt to rescue the party before I give up and retire.

* Michael Meadowcroft joined the Liberal Party in 1968. He has served at every level of the party organisation. He was a Leeds City Councillor, West Yorkshire Met County Councillor and MP for Leeds West, 1983-87. For 25 years he led or was part of electoral missions to 35 new democracies on four continents.