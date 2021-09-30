Lord William Wallace writes….News from the front of the Culture War

It’s worth reading the right-wing media to try to understand where the policies our opponents are advancing come from. In the Sunday Telegraph some weekends ago Simon Heffer was encouraging Michael Gove to continue to fight ‘the Blob’, which for Heffer includes the staff of the NHS as well as school and university teachers, most civil servants and others in the public sector, theatres, museums and charities, the BBC (of course), and the clergy of the Church of England – a large chunk of our population, possibly even a majority of its university graduates. On September 26th Eric Kaufmann warned the Telegraph’s elderly readers that ‘Britain’s education system and cultural institutions have succeeded in shaping the worldview of millenials, which will make conservatism unelectable.’ The task for Conservatives is therefore ‘to change the direction of the culture’ before too many young people have been indoctrinated by ‘woke’ radicals.

Robert Shrimsley’s Op-Ed in the Financial Times in July was headlined ‘Tory culture war is fight for a new establishment.’ He notes that ideological Tories realise that ‘the Conservatives have lost the establishment and with it many of the shapers of society’s values’. He adds the judiciary and big business to their perceived progressive ‘blob’. He discerns ‘an attempt to create an alternative establishment, …[recognising] that much of what happens in society happens outside of government and in places where conservatives feel outnumbered.’

The struggle to regain ground stretches from reorienting the BBC, through reshaping cultural institutions through public appointments, to bringing Britain’s universities under tighter control. The appointment of Nadine Dorries as Culture Secretary demonstrates that public appointments will be a central focus for coming battles. The next chairs of OFCOM, of the Charity Commission, of the Committee on Standards in Public Life and others will be chosen with careful regard to their ‘anti-woke’ stance. The Equalities Commission and the Office for Students have already been reoriented; British Museum trusteeships have been fought over, and other similar bodies closely examined.

The Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Bill, now moving through the Commons, carries the culture war into what the ideological right sees as the driving force of woke culture. The Policy Exchange papers which provided much of the rationale for the Bill asserted that 80% of university staff are ‘on the left’ – defined as not having voted either Conservative or UKIP in the 2017 election. (Given that well over 20% of staff in many universities are not British citizens, this is a highly dubious claim.) It will require universities to demonstrate ‘diversity of opinion’ in appointments and promotions, permitting aggrieved applicants as well as speakers denied an audience to sue universities for redress.

Much of this is derivative of American culture wars. The Times, actively stoking cultural fears, has published two-page spreads on the dismissal of a single American professor and on ‘How woke totalitarians conquered America’ (September 11th and 18th). Isolated examples of ‘cancel culture’ in British universities are portrayed as evidence that the entire system is at risk. We have (painfully) to recognise that the perceived (or portrayed) intolerance of the LGBT+ community to dissenting feminists is being used by these cultural warriors to denounce ‘the illiberal left’. There are, after all, few other examples of academic culture clashes that they can find – though arguments over history syllabuses and statues are also given extensive publicity. Most liberals don’t feel particularly ‘woke’, let alone considering themselves members of a hegemonic metropolitan liberal elite. But these cultural warriors see themselves as fighting an existential battle to regain intellectual hegemony. Munira Mirza, the former Revolutionary Communist who is now Boris Johnson’s key adviser on these issues, has quoted Antonio Gramsci, the Marxist theorist of intellectual hegemony, on the current struggle.

The challenge for the Conservatives will be to consolidate their support among the elderly and socially conservative without losing too many of the young and educated – as Kaufman was warning. The challenge for liberals is to consolidate the support of professionals and graduates without losing the sympathy of non-graduate voters or being trapped into sounding patronising about the less-educated. There’s an anti-intellectual streak running through the Conservative Party, a distrust not only of experts but of all those who encourage independent thinking. We have to be clear, tough, but not over-intellectual in our response.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords. He has taught at Manchester and Oxford Universities and at the LSE.