Whither the Weather? Whither our World?

Awareness and lack of effective action concerning global warming are not new. In 1896 Savante Arrenhuis suggested that fossil fuels would raise the World’s temperature. In the 50s and 60s Messrs. Callendar, Plass and Keeling proved this.

We need to grasp and manage the actual and possible causes of this concern and the lack of effective responses. They include:

• Effects of fossil fuels

• Lack of neutral and benign alternatives to fossil fuels

• International conflicts

• Economic and accountancy theory and practices

• Preoccupations with dominance

Fossil fuels pollute the air with the harmful chemicals which their combustion produces. They pollute water in their production and use. Methane and carbon dioxide emissions trap heat in the atmosphere.

Fossil fuels have been the main energy source due to their relatively low price, the existence of an infrastructure based upon them and habit. Replacing this infrastructure is money, effort, attitude and time expensive but reduces pollution. It may increase local employment, greater locality independence and initiatives. Whisky is one of them!

In the shorter term, fossil fuels are cheaper in money and easier to use, but in the longer term they are fatally expensive in resources.

All costings are flawed without considerations of opportunity costs. Opportunity cost is the lost benefit derived from an option not chosen. In which avoidable ways have we spent money which could have been better spent correcting global warming?

Optional wars have massive opportunity costs. Since World War 2, perhaps the last non-optional war, there have been so many wars which have increased global warming and diverted positive spending.

If, for ease of access to data, we take the costs of U.S. Post-9/11 wars, we are looking at a money cost of some $8 Trillion and a direct death cost of over 929, 000 and a displacement /refugee cost of 38 million.

Britain’s military operations since the cold war have cost some £34.7 bn and £30 bn in long term veteran care. Mr. F. Ledwidge estimates that we will have spent some £40 bn on the failed Afghan campaign.

Current, predominant economic theory and practices do not appear to foreground opportunity costs nor externalities.

Significant long term investment by the UK Government might be enabled and encouraged by the adoption of some of the theory and associated practices from Modern Monetary Theory, whereby governmental expenditure is assessed against inflation and employment rather than entries in an electronic ledger. The former are integral to an economy, the latter is merely a somewhat arbitrary representation of it.

* Steve Trevathan is chairperson of Lyme Regis and Marshwood Vale Liberal Democrats.