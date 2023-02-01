The Voice

++ Breaking news ++ Commons backs Lib Dem amendment on sewage dumping

By | Wed 1st February 2023 - 6:56 pm

In a rare Lib Dem success, Richard Foord’s amendment to the Infrastructure Bank Bill has been passed by MPs. It’s actually about sewage, as he explains.

A more detailed analysis to follow tomorrow.

