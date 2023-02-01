++ Breaking news ++ Commons backs Lib Dem amendment on sewage dumping

In a rare Lib Dem success, Richard Foord’s amendment to the Infrastructure Bank Bill has been passed by MPs. It’s actually about sewage, as he explains.
Delighted that my amendment to the UK Infrastructure Bank bill has just been passed.
Thanks to @LibDems efforts, water companies won’t be able to be bailed out by the taxpayer until they present clear and time-limited plans to end the #SewageScandal.
The fight continues! 🦦 https://t.co/588jbjuUeN
— Richard Foord MP (@RichardFoordLD) February 1, 2023
A more detailed analysis to follow tomorrow.