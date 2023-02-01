How to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and the recession

The government is not providing the same level of support from April as they have this tax year. From April an average household and pensioners, not on pension credit, living in a band A to D Council Tax property will have £1050 less support for their energy bills than this year. Someone on benefits next year will only receive £900. If they live in a band A to D Council Tax property they will have £800 less support for their energy bills than this year.

To ensure people are not worse off next tax year than this year the government should restore the energy price cap back to £2500, restore the £400 for all households; increase the £300 for pensioners to £450; and increase the income tax personal allowance and the National Insurance threshold to £13,040, which will provide those earning above £13,040 with £150.40.

To help finance this measure and ensure that those on above average earnings do not benefit to the full extent from the support the government should introduce a temporary new Income Tax rate of 22% for those earning more than average earnings (£38,000) and increase temporarily by 2% the higher tax rate to 42% and the additional tax rate to 47%. When the energy support ends these temporary rates should be abolished.

Also to help finance this the government should adopt our party’s policy of closing the loopholes in the current windfall tax by ensuring it applies to super-profits accrued since October 2021; scrapping carve-outs that allow oil and gas giants to offset their tax liabilities against investments they were going to make anyway; and setting a target of raising no less than £10 billion over one year, in line with similar taxes implemented in other European countries.

The government should also extend the energy support for businesses for another 12 months until 31st March 2024.

The support for households is likely to reduce forecast inflation by 1% and extending the current energy support for businesses is likely to reduce forecast inflation by a further 2%.

In November Ed Davey announced in his autumn statement a proposal for a Mortgage Protection Fund funded by the government ‘to cover the extra costs for those families seeing their payments rise most sharply’. Instead we should call on the government to ensure that no mortgage could be foreclosed over the next 24 months so long as the amount being paid is at least 50% of the monthly payment and that the mortgage is not more than 12 monthly payments in arrears at no cost to the government. Also the government should allow all people in receipt of Universal Credit to get support for their mortgage interest; and increase the amount of mortgage that help will be applied to from £200,000 to £290,000 to help people with an average value home.

As well as these measures to help people with the cost-of-living crisis, the forecast recession should be fought with an economic stimulus of £24 billion:

£6 billion extra to councils for home construction or repair programmes;

£6 billion to be divided across the regions and nations of the UK for capital spending programmes; and

£12 billion for insulating the homes of the poorest in society across the whole of the UK.

This is likely to turn the November OBR forecast decline in the economy in 2023 of 1.4% into economic growth of at least 1.4%.

By providing from April the same support for households as this tax year inflation would likely be reduced by 3% and this will stimulate the economy rather than removing demand from the economy. Then together with the economic stimulus of £24 billion for the rest of the year the 1.4% economic decline forecast in November by the OBR is likely to be turned into economic growth of at least 1.4%.

* Michael Berwick-Gooding is a Liberal Democrat member in Basingstoke and has held various party positions at local, regional and English Party level. He posts comments as Michael BG.