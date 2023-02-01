If I were a teacher would I strike?

I taught in schools and colleges for most of my professional life. At one stage I chaired our local union branch and joined in a couple of strikes. So you can guess where my sympathies lie with the current school strikes.

Now I don’t argue for pay parity between the public and private sectors of industry. In many areas of the economy the gap in pay between the top and the bottom of industry is eye-wateringly wide and contributes to inequality right across society. Simply copying what I see as immoral practices in the public sector would simply compound the problem. Instead the public sector, including education, should model a fair and equitable earnings distribution.

Teachers were put under huge strain during lockdown. Their teaching practices changed from day to day, many doing a combination of in-person and online teaching, they took on extra health risks, they had to keep adjusting their teaching plans to match the latest assessment/examination requirements – and doing all this while trying to home educate their own children.

As one teacher told The Guardian:

Teachers are on their knees. I absolutely love my job, I am still passionate after 25 years and have never considered leaving but every year a little more is asked and expected of us: we’re dealing with the creeping effects of growing class sizes, teaching assistants disappearing from the system, higher levels of poverty, inadequate school budgets. This week alone I have worked almost 11 hours’ overtime. This is not just about pay, it’s about the workload and the impact this has on the students.

Ah yes, workload. Throughout my career I was generally treated as a professional, but not always. One boss would indulge in staff re-organisations every five years or so and that inevitably meant signing a new contract if you wanted a job in the new structure. And the new contracts always increased workload, whether measured in teaching hours or class size. I felt I was being treated as a functionary, hired to do a task. I loved my job, and loved teaching my students, and would normally put in 55 to 60 hours work per week, and far more than most people might think during the “holidays”.

During one restructuring I realised that the staff members that I line managed were being asked to increase their workload by 25%. I could see that most were at the limit of what they could achieve; further pressure on most of them would result in high levels of stress which would actually reduce their performance, or would force them out of the profession. There was a good job with my name on it in the new organisation chart, but they were also trying to lose some staff because of the expected efficiency “savings” from the new contracts. Almost on a whim I applied for early retirement and to my surprise was offered it – in June when, as any teacher will know, it was too late to recruit someone for the post. (It turned out to be a really good career move for me as I then went on to write or contribute to 20 educational books).

Today teachers feel exploited and undervalued, they feel the Government does not understand the pressures they are under and they still get the blame when anything goes wrong. A shortage of people entering the profession is adding further stress on schools.

The Government must open up meaningful negotiations with the teachers’ unions. Munira Wilson, our Education spokesperson, agrees.

After all the Covid disruption, today's school closures are the last thing parents & pupils need. Tory Ministers have let it come to this by bungling negotiations with the unions. Ministers should make a genuine, fair offer to end the strikes ASAP.https://t.co/0o6z2yIZwb — Munira Wilson MP 🇺🇦 (@munirawilson) February 1, 2023

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.