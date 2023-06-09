Mary Reid

++Breaking news++ Not one, but two by-elections!

By | Fri 9th June 2023 - 8:21 pm

After the news that Nadine Dorries is standing down as an MP, with immediate effect, we now hear that Boris Johnson is following her example and departing Westminster.

We can only speculate on the conversations the two of them have been having, but we do know that, to quote the BBC:

Mr Johnson accused the Commons inquiry of attempting to “drive me out”.

In a statement he said: “They have still not produced a shred of evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the Commons.”

In evidence given to the committee in March, Mr Johnson admitted misleading Parliament, but denied doing it on purpose.

In the statement issued after he stepped down on Friday evening, the former prime minister said: “I did not lie, and I believe that in their hearts the committee know it.”

“They know perfectly well that when I spoke in the Commons I was saying what I believed sincerely to be true and what I had been briefed to say, like any other minister,” he said.

Mr Johnson said he corrected the record as soon as possible, and said committee members “know that”.

Here is his resignation statement in full.

Campaign teams are girding their loins as we speak, and those of you who love by-elections will be hearing shortly about where to go and what to do.

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

4 Comments

  • Paul R 9th Jun '23 - 9:12pm

    Johnson, yet another Conservative MP running away rather than facing “the will of the people”.

  • Richard O'Neill 9th Jun '23 - 9:30pm

    It feels like both seats are winnable in by-elections. I guess everyone’s question is what will Boris do next?

  • Peter Davies 9th Jun '23 - 10:14pm

    “My removal is the necessary first step”
    For once, I agree with Boris.

