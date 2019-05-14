Brexit and the European elections

With the European Elections looming they could be regarded as a test of public opinion, almost a second referendum.

However given that what UKIP and Boris Johnson et al promised in the run up to the 2016 referendum has been shown to be unattainable it is almost inconceivable that

Nigel Farage’s BREXIT Party should be riding so high in the ratings. One can only assume that this a matter of dictatorial principle “you will do as we tell you”, an anti- establishment stance from people who feel totally undervalued, powerless and ignored – determined to win at any cost and regardless of outcome. Nigel Farage now says it is about democracy.

It will therefore need the pro-European Parties, and hopefully Labour, to work together to get the facts across. This is not about democracy: it is about the future of our country for generations to come.

BREXIT could lead to the break-up of the UK, the loss of Gibraltar, and the outbreak of hostilities in Ireland, which could very quickly escalate out of control, and will certainly leave the UK worse off economically. It is doubtful that anyone voted to be worse off and yet this is what the most optimistic predictions, even those of the Government, suggest. Just recall how hard Britain fought to gain access to the“common market” and that 44% of our exports go to Europe (with only 18% ofEurope’s exports coming to Britain) and a further 20% of Britain’s exports go via trade agreements with Europe.

Therefore the NET contribution Britain makes to the EU pales into insignificance compared to the advantages of this free trade agreement. And those that argue that the UK would not have to pay the £39b, so called divorce settlement, were it to leave without a deal, should bear in mind that this is to honour our contractual obligations and what country would enter into an agreement with a country which failed to honour such commitments – not to mention the possibility of sanctions imposed by the EU on top of tariffs

The Irish Border, together with Gibraltar, was always going to present insurmountable problems. It was perhaps “freedom of movement”, more so than the “Good Friday Agreement”, which led to the end of hostilities in Ireland, with people crossing the invisible border daily. However one cannot “control one’s borders” without a border and the only way to retain an open border in Ireland, and avoid hostilities, is to remain in a Customs Union and Single Market (Free Trade Area).

Few would like to see a return to tanks on the streets of Belfast and bombs going off

in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Guildford and, of course, the Conservative

Party Conference in Brighton. And make no mistake if hostilities broke out again in Ireland, as they most certainly would if a border was re-inserted, other groups would

more than likely join in and the situation could very quickly escalate out of control.

Just like in Ireland, people in Gibraltar and Spain, cross the border daily going to and from work and to do their shopping etc.

“Taking back control of our borders” was a “key issue” in the referendum and yet the majority of immigrants do not come from Europe and those that do come here to work and contribute more in income tax than they take out in benefits. They fill low skilled jobs in agriculture and hospitality and low paid jobs in health and social care.

The leave campaign talked about “taking back control of our laws” when Britain had a right of veto and effectively agreed to all the laws and regulations introduced to the UK by the EU.

Surely there is also a human rights issue here, also, with British people losing their European Citizenship with all the benefits that imparts.

Northern Ireland, Scotland and Gibraltar all voted to “remain” and the referendum should never have been set up in such a way that one country could impose its will upon another. With Sinn Fein coming within one seat of winning control of Stormont, and talk of a second independence referendum in Scotland, BREXIT threatens the future of the UK itself. Few people would have voted for the break-up of the United Kingdom, for the loss of Gibraltar, or the outbreak of hostilities in Ireland and yet these a likely consequences of BREXIT.

We are a “parliamentary democracy” not a “direct democracy” and elect MPs to take informed decisions on our behalf in the best interests of the Country and its peoples. However those MPs also feel bound by the result of the 2016 Referendum.

You can read a longer version of this article here.

* Chris Perry is a former Director of Social Services who for the past twelve years has been presenting a weekly current affairs / campaigning programme on Express FM between October and Easter.