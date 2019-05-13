Mark Valladares

13 May 2019 – today’s press release

By | Mon 13th May 2019 - 11:30 pm

No denying Brexit made Honda factory vulnerable

Responding to Honda’s announcement that its plant in Swindon is set to close with a loss of 3,500 jobs, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:

No matter how hard the Conservatives try to spin this news, there’s no denying that Brexit made Honda’s factory in Swindon more vulnerable to closure.

This decision is a body-blow for the thousands of workers who now face redundancy, not to mention the huge risk posed to the rest of the car industry, for which there is no Brexit ‘dividend’.

People deserve better than this. They deserve an opportunity to reject this mess. That is why the Liberal Democrats are leading the campaign for a People’s Vote and the chance to stop Brexit.

