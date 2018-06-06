Brexit causes UK to lose £3.5bn in science and research

Currently, the UK ranks 3rd in the world for the scientific research behind the USA and China. For the period 2007/13, the UK received €8.8 billion out of a total of €107 billion expenditure on research, development and innovation. In the same period over 3,000 UK-based researchers received funding to work overseas (mainly in Germany and Italy).

EU’s flagship research and innovation programme are Horizon 2020. Since 2014 we have received about €3.6 billion in new grants, and over 10 per cent of research income for top UK’s university comes from the EU. By leaving the collaborative research community in the EU, the UK may well be isolated, and because of the international standing of UK in scientific research, it will also affect Europe’s overall standing in the world. In the UK, there is concern that if we no longer part of Horizon 2020 and implement a strict immigration regime, the UK will find it harder to attract the best scientists from around the world. University College London stated that 30% of the applicants for their research fellowship were from EU countries and this year there have been no applications.

Research Councils UK highlights that we benefit significantly from the investment and growth resulting from the EU scientific grant. The grant has already leveraged an additional £229 millions of funding from other partners. The government has so far stated that they will continue to fund scientific research to 2020, but there is no firm funding plan after that.

At the moment, there is no clear way forward regarding scientific funding. The EU rejected the UK’s bid to become an associate member of regulatory bodies including the European Medicines Agency after Brexit. There is a procedure for funding non-EU members, but we would have no power in negotiating the allocation of funds. Non-EU members can, however, receive some funding, if other EU members agree. Alternatively, the UK could pay a lump sum for participation in EU-funded programmes for example, for the period between 2014 to 2020, Norway’s average annual commitment will be €447 million for participation in 12 EU programmes. Which one will we choose and how many scientists will our universities lose after Brexit? This is the $64,000 question; I suspect whatever the answer is, the adverse impact is likely to be of significance.

Commenting on news that the UK will have reduced access to the EU Horizon 2020 scheme post-Brexit, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:

“The Tories are delusional if they believe that the UK will automatically continue to participate on the same terms in EU affiliated programmes, such as Horizon 2020, following Brexit. When will Theresa May learn that we cannot have our cake and eat it? “This is nothing short of a disaster. The UK had been allocated 15% of all agreed funds under Horizon 2020, worth about €4bn (£3.5bn). This funding was vital for innovation and research on some of the biggest issues of our time, including healthcare and climate change. “It is becoming clearer by the day that the Brexit deal will not be what the Leave campaign promised. That’s why Liberal Democrats are fighting for the people to have the final say on the deal and the opportunity to Exit from Brexit.”

* Tahir Maher is a member of the LDV editorial team