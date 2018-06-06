The Israel-Palestine Peace Process in 2018 and the UK Lib Dems

A cross-party Early Day Motion (EDM1169) currently in the House of Commons deals with the imminent demolition by the Israeli military of a whole Palestinian Bedouin village, Al Khan Al-Ahmar, in the Occupied Territories. This raises broader concerns over aspects of the current Israeli Government’s policy on Israeli ‘settlers’ in the West Bank.

So far only Tom Brake MP and Norman Lamb MP among the Lib Dems have signed this EDM, which to date has enjoyed the insufficient publicity. I wish to bring this EDM to the attention of our MPs with the aim of having more Lib Dem MPs sign it.

Public controversy on Israel-Palestine issues in the last two weeks has been focused on embassies moving to Jerusalem, and related protests on the Gaza/Israel ‘border’. However, this EDM refers to something more important for long-term prospects for peace.

Speaking personally, I am neither pro-Israel nor pro-Palestinian; I am ‘pro-peace & prosperity’, for the whole Eastern Mediterranean region. I have worked in Israel in economics and with human rights groups and with the Negotiation Affairs Dept. of the Palestinian Authority. Notwithstanding I rarely foray into this controversy, despite being a member of the Party’s Federal International Relations Committee. However, this is a cross-party matter which I believe we should support wholeheartedly.

I support a peaceful and prosperous Israel, and a peaceful and prosperous Palestinian state, both integrated into the regional economy … with the conflicts resolved to the best extent possible. The status of this conflict has a very major impact on the world, and thus the UK and its Allies, and hence the Lib Dems, are right to try to influence the parties involved towards peace.

This EDM is not about the conflict as a whole, or even primarily the current settler policy. It is about the geographical path of Israeli settlement building east of Jerusalem, along the Jericho road to the Jordanian border. If settlement building reaches the border, the West Bank will be divided into enclaves, and East Jerusalem will be closed to Palestinian access. Hence these ethnically Bedouin villagers have been known as ‘gatekeepers of Jerusalem’ and as guardians of the ‘two-state solution’. The demolitions and forcible displacement will have a significant negative impact on prospects for any viable Palestinian state expected to emerge from any restart of serious talks.

After a long, controversial Israeli legal process, Al Khan Al-Ahmar is about to be demolished. The High Court in Israel Thursday 31st May ruled for the demolition of the school and entire village. Demolition can take place now at any time.

The EU and UK have attempted to halt the eastward expansion of settlements towards the Jordanian border, to stop partition of the West Bank, and have tried to draw the line with Al Khan Al-Ahmar, in the interests of both the Israeli and Palestinian people. Representatives of EU countries including UK Minister Alistair Burt recently visited the village, and UK Foreign Office representatives and have published videos appealing for the demolition to be cancelled.

I hope that bringing EDM1169 to the attention of Lib Dem MPs will lead to more signing the EDM in the interests of peace. In doing so, I hope they will have the support of both the Lib Dems Friends of Israel and the Lib Dem Friends of Palestine.

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance. He is an elected member of FIRC and an Executive member of Liberal International (British Group).