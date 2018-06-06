Financialization, Manufacturing and Public Services

To most of us who are not economists or in government, it is regarded as common sense that we need manufacturing and other producing businesses to pay for public services.

The financial sector, which includes insurance, pensions, accountancy and retail banking is a valuable part of the UK economy.

However, there are serious concerns that the casino banking sector is extracting rather than producing wealth, and that it is harming rather than benefiting the economy.

One of the concerns relates to the huge level of merger and acquisition (M&A) activity, which means that UK companies can easily be taken over by foreign companies. There is a theory that it does not matter who owns UK companies, only how they are run. This is wrong. Inevitably, and this may take decades, manufacturing is moved abroad.

The other, just as serious, the problem with the open market in UK companies is that the continual threat of hostile takeovers deters long-term investment.

The combination of these two factors has meant that almost every sector of manufacturing has declined to almost nothing, or disappeared completely. This includes agricultural equipment, ceramics, electrical engineering, forklift trucks, machine tools, pneumatics, shipbuilding, textiles, toys, white goods and so on – the list is endless.

While it is wrong to suggest that Mrs Thatcher destroyed our industries in the 1980s, her government did establish the system which has continued to devastate our manufacturing sector at a steady rate ever since.

Until about 1980 the City of London operated in a “gentlemanly” fashion, and hostile takeovers were frowned upon. However, the breakdown of that system revealed that it was possible to extract large amounts of wealth, principally by using hostile takeovers to asset-strip public companies which were operating for the long-term and had built up large reserves of capital.

In the USA they recognised this problem and introduced anti-takeover laws, which in particular allow the use of “poison pill” defences.

However, in the UK the continuous threat of hostile takeovers compelled public companies to consider the immediate interests of shareholders above those of the company and its employees. Capital assets were sold, long-term investments including research and development were cut, while at the same time dividends were increased.

UK “growth” has for decades been an illusion. It has sold its companies and assets, and created new money, to finance unsustainable consumption.

It has now become clear that without manufacturing, and other producing companies, we are unable to afford the level of public services to which we have become accustomed.

We are now in the bizarre situation where we need to return to the style of corporate takeovers (and of skills training) that we had 50 years ago. We urgently need a law which makes takeovers more difficult.

* John Hann is a party member in Winchester