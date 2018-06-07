Lord William Wallace

Why you should go to Lewisham this weekend

By | Thu 7th June 2018 - 8:00 am

Helen and I spent Tuesday evening canvassing in Lewisham. We met the friendliest reception we have had on doorsteps for a long time, from people who remarked that everyone assumes that Lewisham is a safe Labour seat and no party then seems to care about the voters. We were the first canvassers they had seen so far, in this hurried by-election, rushed ahead by Labour to do its best to prevent any other party from mounting an effective campaign, with polling day on June 14th. So, if you can carve out an afternoon or evening, better still a whole day, and are within travelling distance, do your best to go to Lewisham!

Since Parliament is treading water at present while the government struggles to come up with some coherent policies on Brexit, groups of LibDem peers have been travelling down to help with the campaign. You travel to Lee station, 15 minutes from London Bridge towards Dartford; our campaign headquarters is a 5-minute walk from there: 19 Leegate Centre, London SE12 8SS, just off Burnt Ash Road. They turned us round fast and efficiently when we arrived, and sent us out with a good briefing to use on the doorstep. If needed, contact [email protected] or phone 07384 525159. If you bring a large party I’m sure they would appreciate warning of your arrival.

We met one former member of the Labour Party who promised to vote for us (‘I understand why Heidi Alexander has left the Commons; I’ve left the Labour Party for much the same reasons’), and others who were wavering over moving to us this time. We had some positive conversations, in a patch on the fringes of Lewisham and Blackheath, about the Liberal Democrat stance on Brexit and the arguments for sending a message to the government through this by-election. My colleagues report similarly positive experiences in other parts of the constituency. Lucy Salek, our candidate, is well-known and well-liked. There has been little sign of any Conservative activity, and the Labour candidate has just upset local opinion by declaring that she won’t come to a hustings meeting next week. We also heard grumblings of local discontent with Lewisham’s Labour Council, taking local residents for granted.

I’m not going to kid you that we can overturn an entrenched Labour majority in such a desperately short campaign. But we could push the Conservatives back into third place, shake Labour’s complacency, and force the media to pay us more attention than they have been willing to do in recent months. The Liberal Democrat campaign is the only thing between another safe Labour majority in a seat they think they own, and a jolt for Westminster from voters trapped in our broken two-party system. And the weather is good. So why not pack some sandwiches and make it a day out?

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Raw 7th Jun - 8:48am
    I don't believe abortion should be a devolved matter. It is being challenged in the Belfast High Court under the Human Rights Act today.
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 7th Jun - 8:13am
    @Matt, MV=PT as first pointed out by Fisher a hundred years or so ago! M is the quantity of money, V is the velocity money...
  • User AvatarNick Baird 7th Jun - 8:12am
    "Capitalism is efficient in increasing total wealth but morally unsustainable unless those benefits are widely shared" - I totally agree with Chris' statement, but it's...
  • User AvatarNick Baird 7th Jun - 7:39am
    I'm sorry but I don't agree with much of this article. For a start, what do you mean by "huge" levels of M&A activity? Can...
  • User AvatarWilliam Fowler 7th Jun - 7:36am
    Our ruined currency makes property and some co's very attractive to foreigners. One effect of moving manufacturing to "third world" countries is that the workers...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 7th Jun - 1:13am
    Ah, Matt, well done, for once you and I are in complete agreement! Many thanks also, David. The comments that followed were of course a...