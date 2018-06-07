Kirsten Johnson

Jo Swinson introduces Private Member’s Bill on parental leave

By | Thu 7th June 2018 - 9:00 am

Well done to Lib Dem Deputy Leader Jo Swinson on introducing her Parental Leave and Pay Arrangements Private Member’s Bill yesterday in the Commons. Here she is talking about it:

This bill would require firms which employ more than 250 people to publish their data on parental leave and pay arrangements. As reported in the BBC

Ms Swinson said more than 54,000 women a year lose their jobs because of pregnancy and maternity discrimination, while fathers were worried about taking shared parental leave because of the negative effect on their careers.

Well done Jo on leading the charge! If enacted, this will greatly help parents and prospective parents up and down the country get the support they need from their workplaces.

* Kirsten Johnson is the PPC for North Devon and Day Editor of Lib Dem Voice.

