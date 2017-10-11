Brexit: Desperately seeking a BATNA

Opinion polls still show the country divided down the middle on whether Brexit is a good thing or not.

There has been a bit of movement in favour of the referendum on the deal (it is worth noting that it always does better when accurately described in that way rather than as a second referendum). However, the really dramatic poll shift has been in the confidence of the government getting a good deal with two thirds now not confident. The dichotomy between those figures and the 50/50 split is striking.

To some extent, this may be wishful thinking on behalf of those who think that there is still a good deal out there somewhere and the Tories just can’t find it. However, it also likely reflects the dawning realisation that we have a desperately weak negotiating position. The main reason for this is that the UK has a terrible BATNA. In the jargon of negotiating theorists, a BATNA is your Best Alternative To a Negotiated Agreement. It is crucial because if your alternative isn’t too bad, you don’t have to give up too much and walk away easily if the price gets too high. On the other hand, if your BATNA is awful, you just have to make concession after concession, especially if you are negotiating with somebody who knows it. This is currently the position of the UK government.

The UK government’s stated BATNA is “no deal”. As a BATNA, this is terrible because everyone knows (a) that it would inflict terrible damage on the economy and require lots of new bureaucracy where we have borrowed our regime from the EU (e.g. on nuclear regulation) and (b) we haven’t done anything like the necessary preparation for it. So, to deal with point (b), the government is now being lobbied by Redwood et al to start spending vast sums of money on something which may well never happen. Leaving aside the politics of spending such sums at a time of austerity, it does nothing to deal with (a).

The oddity is that there is actually a decent BATNA out there which the government would see if it weren’t so blinded by its own “will of the people” rhetoric. What the government should be saying is that if sufficient progress has not been made, it will withdraw its Article 50 notification. It appears that the government has legal advice that it can withdraw the Article 50 notification so both sides should recognise that it is not a bluff.

If the government was to say that it would withdraw the Article 50 notification if sufficient progress was not made on a good deal, the Brexit talks would take on a whole different complexion. The EU would then have an incentive to get a deal which either eased the UK out on reasonable terms or alternatively a deal which could persuade the UK to stay in.

Sadly, there is little hope of any such bold or imaginative thinking from the current government so expect to see concession after concession as we slide towards the exit door.

* Mark Goodrich is a former vice-chair of Richmond & Twickenham Liberal Democrats and now lives in Seoul, South Korea