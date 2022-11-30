Brexit non-opportunities

Peers are asked to give speeches at all sorts of occasions. It’s particularly important for LibDem peers to accept invitations to a range of events while we have so few MPs, to maintain our visibility as a serious political party. So last Friday I spoke at the ‘Christmas Gala’ dinner of a UK bilateral Chamber of Commerce for one of the member states of the EU.

An official responsible for trade policy gave an upbeat presentation of the prospects for UK trade with EU countries. I followed with a mildly critical interpretation of the situation, mentioning that I was a Liberal Democrat and had been sceptical of the promise of ‘Brexit Opportunities’ from the start, and a promise that the Lords would do everything it could to prevent the forthcoming Retained EU Law Bill from diverging too far from common regulations with the EU Single Market.

I was struck by the response from British business people there. One rushed up to me after I had sat down to urge me and my colleagues to do everything we could to stop the government from deliberately diverging from EU regulations, as Jacob Rees Mogg and right-wing MPs are pressing it to do. (I have passed his name on to our fund-raising team.) Two others told me that their companies had now transferred staff and functions to Amsterdam, in order to operate within the EU Single Market; one added that his company is now paying more tax within the EU than in the UK as a result. The sense of impatience with the bone-headedness of the Conservatives came across strongly. Business people, it appears, are beginning to abandon the Conservative Party.

The message for Liberal Democrat activists is clear. You should be visiting local employers to ask them how their business has been affected by Brexit, and how it would be affected by further barriers to trade with our neighbours created by deliberately incompatible standards and regulations being introduced. And you should tell them that Liberal Democrats in both Houses will fight hard to limit the damage and bring the UK back to a closer relationship with the EU. And you should tell the local voters how much the whole fiasco of pursuing the hardest possible Brexit, against the illusory promises made before the Referendum, is now costing local businesses and the national economy.

The tide of opinion is now clearly turning. The CBI, and the Federation of Small Business, are both pressing the government to ease gradually back towards compatible rules, shared standards and the lowest possible barriers; Sunak’s attempt to mollify them by hinting at something like a Swiss relationship was shot down by the Daily Mail and the Tory head-bangers. The costs and disadvantages of the Australian and other trade deals that Liz Truss rushed us into are becoming apparent.

Many Tories recognise how much damage hard Brexit has caused. When I asked a minister in the Lords last week whether the £40 million pounds that the government had paid Bain Consultants for research into ‘Brexit Opportunities’ had been value for money, the laughter swept across the Conservative benches as well as around the House.

We are the only party to have articulated a clear strategy for moving progressively towards a closer relationship with the EU and its single market. Sunak knows it’s in the national interest to do so, but is prevented by his own party. Starmer is silent, for fear of offending the older generation of working class voters whom Labour hopes to win back in ‘Red Wall’ seats. All we have to do is to tell voters, and, first and foremost, employers and employees in companies that trade with our neighbours, that we recognise their disillusion with the broken promises of Brexit, and that we are committed to moving back to constructive cooperation with our neighbours, instead of creating yet more acrimonious disputes.

* William Wallace has fought five parliamentary elections in Manchester and West Yorkshire. He is a former president of the Yorkshire regional Liberal Democrats.