Brexit: The forgotten option

Now, I am not normally the person to rush to the front of the queue offering ideas to help the conservative government bail itself out from an inevitable political meltdown. However, in a deep-felt belief that we all need to put the needs of the country before our political self-interest, I wish to suggest an option that not only offers a lifeline to Theresa May but also provides the hope for a brighter future for our county: Albania Plus.

Think about it. At a stroke, we would do away with all the problems of an advanced economy. We would phase out high-tech industries, scientific advancement and all that nasty complicated stuff associated with the ‘supply chain’. Once we stop trading as an advanced international economy, we will no longer have endless streams of imports and exports travelling the highways and byways of the country. This will not only reduce congestion on our roads, but it will also avoid the need to turn the M20 into a lorry park. Problem solved.

In the lead up to the referendum we were told that Brixit would bring multiple benefits: improvements to the NHS, reduced immigration and we would ‘take back control’ our laws. No more meddling by bureaucrats in Brussels!

Albania Plus meets all of these promises. First, the NHS. As we transition to an Albanian-style economy, we will see a massive reduction in obesity. The savings to the NHS will be £350m a week. Put that on the side of a bus. Pushing handcarts down rutted roads will get people out of their cars and into the fresh air. Unhealthy diets will be replaced by cabbage, carrots and for the lucky few, extra cabbage.

Secondly: reduced immigration. Have you ever been irritated by someone speaking foreign when you stood in the queue at Waitrose? Few things can be more annoying. It’s not just that they come over here and take the jobs we don’t want; it’s the fact that the queue would be shorter if they went home. If we adopt Albania Plus, they will be jumping onto lorries at Dover faster than you can say ‘third-world economy.’

Thirdly: take back control of our laws. This is the big one. For too long this country has been shackled by regulations that told us how we should treat our workers, set standards on the quality of food and imposed legal obligations to protect the environment. Nonsense.

As the Conservative government fumbles for a way forward, the option of Albania Plus looks as though it could be the option that allows Britain to once again, take back control.

* Richard Joy is a member of Green Liberal Democrats