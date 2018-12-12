Richard Joy

Brexit: The forgotten option

By | Wed 12th December 2018 - 11:00 am

Now, I am not normally the person to rush to the front of the queue offering ideas to help the conservative government bail itself out from an inevitable political meltdown. However, in a deep-felt belief that we all need to put the needs of the country before our political self-interest, I wish to suggest an option that not only offers a lifeline to Theresa May but also provides the hope for a brighter future for our county: Albania Plus.

Think about it. At a stroke, we would do away with all the problems of an advanced economy. We would phase out high-tech industries, scientific advancement and all that nasty complicated stuff associated with the ‘supply chain’. Once we stop trading as an advanced international economy, we will no longer have endless streams of imports and exports travelling the highways and byways of the country.  This will not only reduce congestion on our roads, but it will also avoid the need to turn the M20 into a lorry park. Problem solved.

In the lead up to the referendum we were told that Brixit would bring multiple benefits: improvements to the NHS, reduced immigration and we would ‘take back control’ our laws.  No more meddling by bureaucrats in Brussels!

Albania Plus meets all of these promises. First, the NHS. As we transition to an Albanian-style economy, we will see a massive reduction in obesity. The savings to the NHS will be £350m a week. Put that on the side of a bus. Pushing handcarts down rutted roads will get people out of their cars and into the fresh air. Unhealthy diets will be replaced by cabbage, carrots and for the lucky few, extra cabbage.

Secondly: reduced immigration. Have you ever been irritated by someone speaking foreign when you stood in the queue at Waitrose? Few things can be more annoying. It’s not just that they come over here and take the jobs we don’t want; it’s the fact that the queue would be shorter if they went home. If we adopt Albania Plus, they will be jumping onto lorries at Dover faster than you can say ‘third-world economy.’

Thirdly: take back control of our laws. This is the big one. For too long this country has been shackled by regulations that told us how we should treat our workers, set standards on the quality of food and imposed legal obligations to protect the environment. Nonsense.

As the Conservative government fumbles for a way forward, the option of Albania Plus looks as though it could be the option that allows Britain to once again, take back control.

 

 

* Richard Joy is a member of Green Liberal Democrats

11 Comments

  • Yeovil Yokel 12th Dec '18 - 11:07am

    I’m in.

  • John Marriott 12th Dec '18 - 11:17am

    Albania? Isn’t that where they once had a king called Zog and isn’t that where our own Norman Wisdom is a Saint? What’s not to like?

  • Stephen 12th Dec '18 - 11:59am

    This article seems like it’s just mocking a poorer country. Not cool.

  • Laurence Cox 12th Dec '18 - 12:02pm

    Albania? I thought that was supposed to be the outcome if Corbyn became PM. Presumably, all the vegans will be happy because no-one will be able to afford to eat meat and we will meet our Paris climate change commitments thirty years early. Bring it on!

  • Glenn 12th Dec '18 - 12:23pm

    A another option is letting Remainers have their own way because Brexit has made them really sad and they’ve learned their lesson, honest, and stuff.

  • Peter Martin 12th Dec '18 - 1:05pm

    So you’re saying that EU Membership = “Advanced Economy”?

    If that really were the case why are there so many problems in the EU with constant wrangling between EU Governments and Brussels. The Governments want to expand their economies and Brussels insists on contraction.

    For a small country of some 300k people, Iceland does pretty well. They’ve actually managed to put a few bankers in jail which would indicate that their economy and political system might be somewhat more ‘advanced’ than our own!

    The Lib Dems might want to take a closer look at Iceland. It fits in quite nicely with a ‘small is better’ philosophy. They’ve taken on the US hedge funds and world banks with a remarkable level of effectiveness without being a formal part of of a mega super-state.

  • Nonconformistradical 12th Dec '18 - 1:10pm

    @Peter Martin

    “For a small country of some 300k people, Iceland does pretty well. ”
    Iceland has a ready supply of geothermal energy to supply its small population – that’s why some bitcoin operations take place there.

    “They’ve actually managed to put a few bankers in jail which would indicate that their economy and political system might be somewhat more ‘advanced’ than our own! ”

    If only their banks hadn’t got into trouble in the first place!!!!

  • Peter Martin 12th Dec '18 - 1:34pm

    @ Nonconformistradical

    “If only their banks hadn’t got into trouble in the first place!!!!”

    That’s a good point. There was a desire on the left to make an example of some bankers by putting them in jail for misconduct. We all know who the likely candidates would be. I wouldn’t have lost any sleep about any of them.

    However, doing that would have been rather like blaming a cat for killing birds . That’s just the nature of the animal. It’s the owners who are largely responsible for not keeping them under tighter control. That’s what we, both us and the Icelanders, really should concentrate on doing.

