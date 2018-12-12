Brexit: The forgotten option

Now, I am not normally the person to rush to the front of the queue offering ideas to help the conservative government bail itself out from an inevitable political meltdown. However, in a deep-felt belief that we all need to put the needs of the country before our political self-interest, I wish to suggest an option that not only offers a lifeline to Theresa May but also provides the hope for a brighter future for our county: Albania Plus.
Think about it. At a stroke, we would do away with all the problems of an advanced economy. We would phase out high-tech industries, scientific advancement and all that nasty complicated stuff associated with the ‘supply chain’. Once we stop trading as an advanced international economy, we will no longer have endless streams of imports and exports travelling the highways and byways of the country. This will not only reduce congestion on our roads, but it will also avoid the need to turn the M20 into a lorry park. Problem solved.
In the lead up to the referendum we were told that Brixit would bring multiple benefits: improvements to the NHS, reduced immigration and we would ‘take back control’ our laws. No more meddling by bureaucrats in Brussels!
Albania Plus meets all of these promises. First, the NHS. As we transition to an Albanian-style economy, we will see a massive reduction in obesity. The savings to the NHS will be £350m a week. Put that on the side of a bus. Pushing handcarts down rutted roads will get people out of their cars and into the fresh air. Unhealthy diets will be replaced by cabbage, carrots and for the lucky few, extra cabbage.
Secondly: reduced immigration. Have you ever been irritated by someone speaking foreign when you stood in the queue at Waitrose? Few things can be more annoying. It’s not just that they come over here and take the jobs we don’t want; it’s the fact that the queue would be shorter if they went home. If we adopt Albania Plus, they will be jumping onto lorries at Dover faster than you can say ‘third-world economy.’
Thirdly: take back control of our laws. This is the big one. For too long this country has been shackled by regulations that told us how we should treat our workers, set standards on the quality of food and imposed legal obligations to protect the environment. Nonsense.
As the Conservative government fumbles for a way forward, the option of Albania Plus looks as though it could be the option that allows Britain to once again, take back control.
* Richard Joy is a member of Green Liberal Democrats
I’m in.
Albania? Isn’t that where they once had a king called Zog and isn’t that where our own Norman Wisdom is a Saint? What’s not to like?
Great idea. Here’s a flag worth flying :
This will go down well with a couple of generations who would consider walking more than a few yards to school as child abuse… should not joke about these things, though, you never know what Boris will pick up on.
This article seems like it’s just mocking a poorer country. Not cool.
Albania? I thought that was supposed to be the outcome if Corbyn became PM. Presumably, all the vegans will be happy because no-one will be able to afford to eat meat and we will meet our Paris climate change commitments thirty years early. Bring it on!
A another option is letting Remainers have their own way because Brexit has made them really sad and they’ve learned their lesson, honest, and stuff.
So you’re saying that EU Membership = “Advanced Economy”?
If that really were the case why are there so many problems in the EU with constant wrangling between EU Governments and Brussels. The Governments want to expand their economies and Brussels insists on contraction.
For a small country of some 300k people, Iceland does pretty well. They’ve actually managed to put a few bankers in jail which would indicate that their economy and political system might be somewhat more ‘advanced’ than our own!
The Lib Dems might want to take a closer look at Iceland. It fits in quite nicely with a ‘small is better’ philosophy. They’ve taken on the US hedge funds and world banks with a remarkable level of effectiveness without being a formal part of of a mega super-state.
@Peter Martin
“For a small country of some 300k people, Iceland does pretty well. ”
Iceland has a ready supply of geothermal energy to supply its small population – that’s why some bitcoin operations take place there.
“They’ve actually managed to put a few bankers in jail which would indicate that their economy and political system might be somewhat more ‘advanced’ than our own! ”
If only their banks hadn’t got into trouble in the first place!!!!
@ Nonconformistradical
“If only their banks hadn’t got into trouble in the first place!!!!”
That’s a good point. There was a desire on the left to make an example of some bankers by putting them in jail for misconduct. We all know who the likely candidates would be. I wouldn’t have lost any sleep about any of them.
However, doing that would have been rather like blaming a cat for killing birds . That’s just the nature of the animal. It’s the owners who are largely responsible for not keeping them under tighter control. That’s what we, both us and the Icelanders, really should concentrate on doing.
Iceland is an interesting case. They simply defaulted and were small enough in the big scheme of things to do so. They really had no other option.
Asgeir Jonsson, former chief economist at Kaupthing Bank said:
“The Icelandic government had to take on a lot of new debt to fund the new banks, but a lot of that expense has been repaid. We risked a deal with the other creditors of the old banks last year, which basically means that the government will get all the expenses repaid. So the state finances are now in pretty good shape, much better than expected.
“We used to have multinational companies – many of them have left. If you were to found a company in Iceland now which was focused on international markets, you would soon take it out of the country, because you would not want to be locked in our capital controls.
“The new jobs are not very high-paying because tourism is a service sector, not heavily dependent on educated people. We are actually importing labour – mostly from Eastern Europe – to work in the tourist sector. Many of the young Icelandic people are leaving.
“We just had to accept the losses, accept a world with much lower real wages, much lower living standards. I think in many ways this is something other Western countries will have to face.
“In European banking, there is an unwillingness to accept losses. If you look at how the central banks in the UK and the US and in Europe responded, they printed money.
“We could not print money, so we had to face the reality. No-one really knows how all the money printing that has been taking place in the major economies of the West will end.”
Dr Jay Cullen, a lecturer in banking and finance law at the University of Sheffield concludes:
“There has to be a fundamental change in the structure of the banking system, and that requires huge political will and sacrifice, and it’s not evident to me that exists, because so little has changed since 2008.
“Now in the US, the banks are even larger than they were pre-2008. They are not only too big to fail, they are too big to manage and possibly too big to exist. The old phrase was, ‘Main Street will never again bail out Wall Street.’
“That’s a noble claim, but the evidence suggests that in the UK and the US, and also in the eurozone, where several countries simply have broken banking systems, the taxpayers are still on the hook. Very little has been done, and the day of reckoning is potentially around the corner.”