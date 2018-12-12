A People’s Vote: What is the Question?

I have just attended my first anti-Brexit protest, a rally where MPs from all the main parties except the SNP called for a People’s Vote.

The call fell on sympathetic ears, but the speakers were pretty vague about the question “the people” were to answer.

Lib Dems were the first to demand that, given the impossible promises made in the Brexit campaign, once a deal had been negotiated voters should be given a chance to say whether that was a version of Brexit that they wanted, and whether, in the light of the outcome of negotiations, they wanted to change their mind on whether to leave the EU or not. Others have been slower to catch up, but it looks as if an ‘endorsing’ referendum might now be the only way forward.

In that case, what should the question(s) be? I had assumed that “People’s Vote” with all its resources might have a preferred answer, but (presumably to hold their alliance together) their website is not yet specific.

Lib Dems are not so constrained, and we are in a position now to decide where we stand, so that we can continue to take the lead.

The apparent difficulty is that there are three possible ways forward: no deal, May’s deal, and no Brexit.

A simple referendum with one question and three possible answers are out of the question: the chances of a clear outcome (over 50% in favour of anything) are minimal. Moreover, however different the deal is from the original 2016 Brexit ‘prospectus’, the original 52% vote cannot be overridden with any number less than 50%

Nor will taking any one of the three options off the table is seen as legitimate. If our “sovereign parliament”, having ignored its duty for two years, were to take responsibility for removing one option altogether, then a simple referendum would be the way forward. However, if parliament doesn’t, can British voters cope with a referendum which is not a simple choice between 2 options?

I think so.

One answer that immediately comes to mind is an AV vote. However, as we know to our cost, British voters are opposed to AV, having been told that they are not smart enough to rank three choices in order of preference.

An elegant alternative would be to ask two questions serially instead of in parallel, on one ballot paper.

The first question could mirror the one Parliament is currently debating:

Question 1

Should the UK exit the EU on the terms that our government has now negotiated with the EU?

Yes or No?

Followed by:

Question 2

IF the majority vote NO to the government’s deal in Question 1, should the UK then.

2a Remain in the EU

or

2b Leave without a deal

Having undertaken informal “research” (presenting friends, non-political colleagues, fellow LibDems and finally members of the public at a People’s Vote market stall with my dummy “ballot paper”), I am convinced that the approach I’m recommending the fairest, viable and easy to understand. It is an approach to the question that will result in a realistic outcome reflecting the majority sentiment.

As time passes the question of what the question is becomes ever more urgent. Delay plays into the hands of Brexiteers, whose strength is that their (simplistic) position is simple to express. Lib Dem members need to have a discussion, and then an agreed party position that we can all start arguing for as soon as the second referendum is approved.

* Meher is a Lib Dem member and a member of the Race Equality Working Group