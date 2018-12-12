Christmas Competition: Promoting ‘Terminally Green’

Oh, let us be, eventually, recycled,

Let us be with nature quite serene,

In a cardboard box,

To feed our hollyhocks,

Let us be quite terminally green.

Oh, let us be eventually recycled,

Don’t let us be like some old plastic bag,

If we should become quite ill,

Don’t put us in landfill,

We can’t be an environmental drag.

Oh, let us be eventually recycled,

We’ll stop this global warming in a trice,

Carbon footprints left behind?

That’s not what’s on our mind,

We want to be environmentally nice.

Oh, let us be eventually recycled,

Cremated compost is our Lib Dem green ideal,

Eco-friendly our demise,

Let Greenpeace eulogise,

And Copenhagen be our final seal.

* Tony Harris is Treasurer of Newbury Liberal Democrats