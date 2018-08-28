Paul Reynolds

Britain faces a new global alliance

By | Tue 28th August 2018 - 8:53 am

Next month there are planned peace talks with the Taliban … in Moscow, with the support of China.

This is a small symptom of the biggest tectonic shift in political alliances for more than 70 years. UK Liberal Democrats will be ahead of the curve if they appreciate the significance of this shift and have an opinion on the UK’s response.

As China reaches the point when its economy becomes the world’s largest, the Chinese leader Xi Jinping is pressing ahead with his ‘Belt and Road’ initiative. This is the new Silk Road from China to Europe across the land mass. Unlike the old Silk Road, this time it comes with vast Chinese investments in the countries involved, as China seeks global influence and new places to put its cash resources. There is a maritime equivalent; the ‘String of Pearls’, as China takes over ports at strategic points from Pakistan and Sri Lanka to Djibouti and Greece

With inadvertent help from Western military policy, China and Russia are aligning relations with countries along these land and sea routes.

China already has close relations with Pakistan, made even closer by the new government there, elected on a wave of disquiet over US drone attacks.

In Afghanistan, China already controls the copper mines in the north, and is forging new transport links from China to the Chinese-run Pakistani port of Gwadar. Now Russia and China have been advising the Taliban in new peace moves. A prospective new ‘negotiated’ government, including the Taliban, is likely to be allied with China and Russia.

The very latest US-led sanctions on Iran applicable after November 4th, following after the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, may lead to a war with UK participation. More likely however, given the size of such a war and the prospect of tens of thousands of US & UK casualties, is that Iran will just be driven closer to China and Russia.

The new government in Iraq still enjoys close relations with Iran and is seeking higher Chinese investment.

The war in Syria has led to a strengthening of Syria-Russia relations and increased Russian influence in the Mid East.

The jewel in the crown of the Belt and Road initiative is Turkey. As Turkey moves closer to Russia and China, and away from the US, NATO and the EU, it will be the most westerly of the Belt and Road countries, and Turkey may even join the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation; participating in reducing the influence of the US dollar.

Turkey has significant influence in Central Asia and Western China, where from Uzbekistan from Xinjiang in China, people speak Turkic languages. Turkey’s economy is entwined with the EU economy, as the fall of the Lira over the last months has shown.

Turkey has close relations with Qatar and also has military and medical bases in Somalia in the Horn of Africa, where it is engaged in oil exploration. The Horn of Africa is also the focus for large scale Chinese investment, including oil and ports. There is a large Chinese military base designed to protect Chinese shipping in coordination with Iran, in Djibouti.

On the current trajectory 2019 onwards will see a new emerging alliance involving China, Russia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Central Asia, Iran, Iraq, Qatar, Syria, Turkey, Djibouti, Somalia, and Ethiopia.

How should the UK respond ? Oppose, join, contain, go to war ? The UK Lib Dems have an opportunity to think long term and plan for the interests of the UK.

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance. He is an elected member of FIRC and an Executive member of Liberal International (British Group).

7 Comments

  • Paul Reynolds 28th Aug '18 - 10:59am

    UN figures July 2017. Population of China 1,409,517,397. Population of india 1,339,180,127. As a matter of interest, China produced 85m pushbikes in 2017.

  • William Fowler 28th Aug '18 - 11:24am

    The danger in China is that it is locking into a one man leadership and there is no historical evidence that spending more than ten years at the top leads to a pleasant outcome, all that individuals can do is avoid investing in the country and try to avoid Chinese products – extremely difficult to do. At the same time help out India in whatever ways one can. I would suspect, given the history, that if things turn nasty then the UK would be a prime target for China.

  • Glenn 28th Aug '18 - 11:39am

    So basically it’s the old sphere of influence areas. IMO the British position should be to shrug and not get involved. The cold war ended nearly 30 years ago. It’s time we moved on.

