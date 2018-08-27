Paddy gives short shrift to tyrant-slaying boast attributed to Brexit minister

In yesterday’s Sunday Times (£) there was a report of an interview with Dominic Raab, Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union. The interview was conducted by Tim Shipman and the report was entitled:
Dominic Raab: I saw off bully Slobodan Milosevic. Michel Barnier needs a softer touch
Now, I should preface this post with the proviso that The Times has form in regard to inaccurate précis via headline. It could be that the Sunday Times has now been infected with that dodgy headline disease.
Here’s what Raab is quoted as saying:
Back in the Hague, when I was doing my war crimes stint, I was in correspondence with Slobodan Milosevic. We successfully saw that off, although Robin Cook died before the subpoena could be properly determined by the court, and Milosevic died shortly after that.
That doesn’t entirely match up with the headline.
There seems nothing else in the article to elaborate on the first part of the headline, save the following box beside the article – and at this stage readers may want to reach for a stout brown paper bag, just in case. The juxtapositioning of Milosevic and Michel Barnier certainly “bigs up” Mr Raab to a ridiculous extent, the implication being that our brave Brexit minister, Dominic Raab, singlehandedly saw off the mass murdering ‘butcher of the Balkans’ so he can therefore easily take on Michel Barnier:
BALKAN BRUTE V GALLIC CHARMER
Slobodan Milosevic
Job: Deceased tyrant
Negotiating style: Brute force
Likes: Eliminating Balkan borders
Likely to say: “Serbia and Kosovo are indivisible” (they weren’t)
Unlikely to say: Anything else, since he’s been dead for 12 years
Michel Barnier
Job: Eurocrat factotum
Negotiating style: Suave Frenchie
Likes: Eliminating Irish borders
Likely to say: “The four freedoms are indivisible” (they are)
Unlikely to say: “Another drink, Jean-Claude?”
All this nonsense has received very short shift from our Paddy Ashdown, a man who knows a thing or two about “Slobo”:
Oh Dear, Oh Dear, Oh Dear. Dominic Raab may or may not be a good Brexit Secretary. But is he really so desperate for credibility that he has to claim (Tim Shipman in today's Sunday Times) that he saw off Slobodan Milosevic with a junior lawyers letter. Pity he never met the man!
— Paddy Ashdown (@paddyashdown) August 26, 2018
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
Quite a few years ago The Times deservedly had a reputation for accurate and unbiased reporting. Sadly that is no longer the case.
People used to say “Don’t believe everything you read in the papers.” Now it is a case of “Don’t believe anything you read in the papers.”
Same with the Telegraph. Used to be a good paper that kept its comment and news separate. No longer.
Both the Times and Telegraph have retreated behind a paywall. At that point you can’t afford to challenge your readership, you have to pander to them and they do.
I have watched the rise of Mr Raab for some time. He has this cocksure attitude that gets on my nerves. Oh to have his certainty! So let’s see how he deals with big Michel. Would I not love to see that sneer disappear from his face when reality finally dawned on him.