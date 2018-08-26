Vince Cable to stand down as party leader before 2022 and wants to see through party rule changes

There is nothing on the Lib Dem Press Office Twitter feed about this, as I write. Also I don’t see a round robin email from the party about this. That suggests an element of “bouncing” in this story.

Basically, the story, as related in the Guardian, seems sensible to me. – Some mature planning which will allow the party to move forward without too much drama.

Picking the bones out of the story, these appear to be the main points, using some quotes from the Guardian:

“Vince Cable has told his MPs he will not remain Liberal Democrat leader for the long term, but hopes to push through radical reform of his party’s rulebook before stepping aside.”

“Cable is due to make a speech on 7 September, a week before party members gather for their annual conference in Brighton. He is expected to outline proposals for sweeping changes to his party’s rules, including introducing a new category of registered supporter…”

Another rule change will allow non-MPs to stand for the party leadership

If there is a snap election in the next year or so, Vince will fight the campaign as leader.

“Allies denied reports that Cable would use the (7 September speech) occasion to trigger a leadership contest in the near term, saying that he would not announce a date.”

He’s unlikely stay on as leader until 2022 when there would be an election if the parliament runs its course.

For what it’s worth, I think Vince is and has been a very good leader of our party and this planned, mature approach to the succession is typical of the man.

