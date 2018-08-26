Vince Cable to stand down as party leader before 2022 and wants to see through party rule changes

I see that there are a few media reports about this today. The first was in The Times (£), then the Express and Telegraph, and, this afternoon, the Guardian has followed with, perhaps, the most precisely worded article.
There is nothing on the Lib Dem Press Office Twitter feed about this, as I write. Also I don’t see a round robin email from the party about this. That suggests an element of “bouncing” in this story.
Basically, the story, as related in the Guardian, seems sensible to me. – Some mature planning which will allow the party to move forward without too much drama.
Picking the bones out of the story, these appear to be the main points, using some quotes from the Guardian:
- “Vince Cable has told his MPs he will not remain Liberal Democrat leader for the long term, but hopes to push through radical reform of his party’s rulebook before stepping aside.”
- “Cable is due to make a speech on 7 September, a week before party members gather for their annual conference in Brighton. He is expected to outline proposals for sweeping changes to his party’s rules, including introducing a new category of registered supporter…”
- Another rule change will allow non-MPs to stand for the party leadership
- If there is a snap election in the next year or so, Vince will fight the campaign as leader.
- “Allies denied reports that Cable would use the (7 September speech) occasion to trigger a leadership contest in the near term, saying that he would not announce a date.”
- He’s unlikely stay on as leader until 2022 when there would be an election if the parliament runs its course.
For what it’s worth, I think Vince is and has been a very good leader of our party and this planned, mature approach to the succession is typical of the man.
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
Yes I think it is right that Vince indicates that he will go in due course, but inevitably, as soon as the possibility of a resignation is mooted, the media immediately assume that such a resignation is coming shortly, not sometime before 2022! And speculation takes on a life of its own.
This then gets muddled up with two other issues- the possibility of a Leader who is not a parliamentarian, and the issue of registered supporters who are not members.
I can see the possibility of a non-MP Leader gives the chance of a wider pool of talent than limiting it to the small number who by some local circumstance have actually managed to become MPs, but it does sound like going down the Green Party route which is not a happy precedent. I have already seen comment to the effect that there is nobody in the parliamentary party with the appropriate talents, and that is clearly wrong. What we don’t want though is a coronation of one female MP as party leader. Indeed I have friends in the Tory Party (yes I do), who seriously warn me against any such thing because their own experience of that was so, shall we say,unfortunate.
I can also say I strongly oppose any dilution of membership or monkeying about with the constitution at this stage.We have better and far more important things to concentrate on.
I like the tone here, of Sir Vince and Paul.
I have suggested in writing and more, that we have the rules altered to bring in non mps, an idea of mine and others perhaps too, which the leadership like. I think a movement needs wider involvement, these changes are good ones.
I too think Sir Vince is a good leader and man of substance.
The world lost a great man of vintage age today, of veteran stature, one of the politicians who transcended political ideology. Senator John Mccain. A moderate, and also a man of substance.
No point waiting until 7th September, someone needs to make a clear statement now. This uncertainty is most unhelpful for a number of reasons.
Like Paul Walter i am broadly infavour of the idea of Registered Supporters & against a Leader from outside The HoC but niether of these things can happen before Autumn 2019, at the earliest. That fits with Vinces intentention of going in 2020 or 2021, implied in all these articles. Talking about these things now seems a mistake to me but they are out there now so we have to.
An official Party statement would be a good thing, asap.
Really disappointed with the media handling of this. The plan itself is a fair enough idea, but it is essentially an internal party matter and should have been presented directly to the party members in a straightforward way for proper discussion. Not leaked and teased in ‘sources close to’ articles in publications that are generally hostile to us. The people who make these decisions need to understand that all members have friends and family who are asking us today what’s going on, and we haven’t a clue what to tell them.
I strongly oppose this move to a US style registered supporters idea.
It caused havoc for Labour in their 2015 leadership elections.If an individual believes in a party then why don’t they just join it?
Involving existing members should surely be the priority.
Something no political party appears to be particularly good at.
For medical reasons I can’t go to autumn conference for the first time in twenty-one years. Like many members, I would like an answer to the question “What the hell is going on?” This story is now on the BBC News page. I was under the impression that we, the members, determined party policy. If that has changed, would somebody tell me when it changed?
This is all very sensible from a man of stature and integrity. It is very important that the process from here or in is well controlled. Vince has held the party together well at a challenging period for country and party.
I trust his judgement and I hope he is given the space and support to introduce the radical changes that might attract more liberal minded people to the party – this one not some new entity.
None of the things in this article come as a particular surprise, most of us assumed that Vince wouldnt be Leader in 2022 & Vinces views on changes to our Membership & Leadership provisions are well known.
However, the idea that Vince plans changes is nonsense, he plans to try to get changes through, presumably in Autumn 2020 or 2021. He may be defeated at Conference, Leaders often are in Our Party.
Please remember that The “News”papers running this story are our enemies & wish us harm.
The announcement needs to be followed reasonably soon by an actual resignation; pre-announcing a year or more ahead simply isn’t tenable.
Having a leader who isn’t in Parliament is a bonkers idea, and I hope that whatever special conference is convened to consider it rejects the idea. Or, better, that the time and cost of such a conference is avoided by dropping it now.
Who does Vince have in mind as his successor who is not an MP ?
@geoff English. You say the suggestion that there is no one in the party with the appropriate talents is “clearly wrong”. Not sure it’s clearly wrong, perhaps we should just say it’s debatable.
@ David warren. Indeed. What will they do with these new supporters? They don’t know how to engage with existing members.
@richard fargence. Not going to conference and feeling out of the loop ? Mmmm !
The technical term for a leader whose departure date is confirmed well in advance is ‘lame duck’.
Having a lame duck leader is saying to the public ‘we’re sitting this one out for a while, we’ll let you know when we’re playing for real again’. Hopefully they’ll still remember who we are.
Vince has served as a good steady leader, with more common sense than the leaders of the two main parties. He does lack charisma, which is an essential ingredient to lift the party in the polls. However it should not be necessary to go outside of the house of commons to find somebody to fit the bill.
A more sensible approach would be to elect a charismatic radical leader as President at the forthcoming elections. Working with Vince this could provide the combination we need to move forward.
Choosing a ‘Leader’, who is not an MP is not such a crazy idea. I think this is how quite a few German Chancellors started life, certainly the late Helmut Kohl. However, even was a ‘Ministerpräsident’ before he entered the Bundestag.
Whether the idea is, in the words of ‘Ian’, “bonkers” depends on what you think of the talents of the current crop of Lib Dem MPs. Given that at least two of the potential candidates ruled themselves out last time, the only one I would support, were I still a member of the party, would be Jo Swinson.
It is possible that our next major test will not be a 2023 general election but a second referendum or an early general election to endorse or reject a negotiated deal. I would like to here Vince state that he will lead us for the duration of the current battle and resign soon after the issue of Brexit is put to bed. The Liberal Democrat constitution is not the biggest issue facing the country right now.
Peter Davies
I think you might be waiting rather a long time “for the issue of Brexit to be put to bed”!
It will wake again in the morning. We will either leave in March or stop the process soon before or after. Either we or UKIP will be fighting to reverse the result soon after but there will be a period between then and the general election when we have to create a whole new agenda.
Do any of the experienced LibDemmers link any of this to “a new centre party” ? And is there a potential leader lurking in the shadows? (Big Beast – ex Labour etc etc?)
Get ready for Gina Miller to join the party and become your new leader
She will be a resounding success for the party, resonate with the public and see the party standings in the polls rocket. Ha, think there is a bit to much of frankies fairy dust floating about
Well, going by the survey the party sent me during the week, the plan seems to be to give supporters pretty much the same access to the party as members. Am I the only person that sees all of this as a cash raising ploy?
Also, I must be the only person on here that doesn’t quite get the Jo Swinson appeal. We have to be very careful on how members (and the public) see the election of the next leader. The next GE will probably be the most important in the parties history .
In terms of non-MPs of sufficient credibility to lead the party, the names of Kirsty Williams and Sal Brinton occur to me. However, the logistics difficulties of not being in the House of Commons for things like Prime Minister’s Questions, are rather restricting.
I don’t know who in the party leaked all this to the Media, and I don’t like it: it’s for our democratic party to decide on major changes with due process, as others above have been saying. Now it is out, however, let’s refuse to be rushed by the Media, or by the Leader himself, into unhelpful speculation. We know of inter-party discussions with shared approaches to opposing Brexit, but that there is no question of party mergers or of forming a new party; and we know that the Liberal Democrats are not about to seek a new Leader.
If we want to change the rules for a non-MP to be the next Leader, we have to debate it. (Personally like some others above I don’t accept that is either necessary or desirable.) If we are to have a Supporters scheme we have to debate it. (Personally I don’t see the point – what are we to ask of them, if it isn’t a donation and a signature? And the precedent of Momentum is discouraging.)
I don’t know why Vince should be making a major speech days before the Conference, rather than first at the Conference. But be that as it may, it would be good if he and the party press office now made it clear that he won’t be resigning any time soon, and certainly not until after the hoped-for referendum, or until after the next General Election if it is held before 2022.
If the idea is to lift the party in the polls, it seems strange to go about this by tinkering with the rules around leadership elections.
A better idea might be to understand where the Lib Dems fit in the post-Brexit world (yes, it is going to happen and no there s no second referendum) – fighting in a world we live in rather than the world we’d like to live in, is the only way forward. There’s no point fighting for something that isn’t going to occur – the second referendum issue has got a shelf life and the LDs need to figure out that next.
Assuming, as seems inevitable that Brexit happens, calling for a second referendum will very much be yesterday’s battle, so to appear relevant the party needs to come up with a new offer. What is it?
Sir Vincent’s situation comes as no great surprise. He was always going to be a caretaker. As for the rest of the matter, I completely agree with Katharine Pindar – the party should debate and decide.
As for my own view, a non MP as party leader is laughable – and make no mistake we would be laughed at – without a platform to respond. Is this the final descent into the National League South from the Premier League ? Watch out for old joke about the conference in a telephone box to resurface from Tory Central Office.
I’m also sorry to say that the persons mentioned by Paul Walter don’t have the clout,. ability, authority or charisma to be taken as a serious national UK party leader…… but…. for the life of me, I’m struggling to think who can at this moment.
Spring Conference next year is the earliest point at which the rules for the leadership election, or for a registered supporter scheme, could be changed. No proposals have been put forward to the Autumn Conference this year.
It has been suggested that a Special Conference could be called to change the rules. Although that is feasible it would be expensive and, in my view, an irresponsible use of party funds, especially when there is no reason why it could not have been put to a regular conference.
There is also the spectacle of the non mp leader declaring a policy stance at variance with that held by our floor leader in Commons. How many nano seconds will elapse before press say ‘will the real leader of the Lib Dem’s please stand up’.
Our ‘recovery’ is neither broad enough or deep enough to withstand any unpleasant shocks or trauma’s.
For those who fancy a flutter, you can get odds of 40/1 for Nick Clegg’s return as leader. Could be win-win for fans of 2010-15.
Or 100/1 for Anna Soubry, George Osborne, Paddy Ashdown or Tim Farron. If you’re feeling lucky(?), how about Tony Blair at 200/1 and Lembit Opik at 500/1?
I cannot help thinking that the changes muted above are not the answer. The Lib Dems cannot be rejuvenated by resorting to bizarre new procedures – certainly having a leader who is not an MP would be as bad as David Raw suggests.
What in essence is the main problem? Here are some thoughts:
1. I know why Tim left but his up-beat style was popular and he brought the party back from the brink. Vince is very credible on economics, but the next leader may need to have broader appeal.
2. I have blogged about this before, but I believe it’s policies that win elections. While Wera’s initiative on upskirting was really welcome and we talk a lot about cannabis (which I personally think is less helpful in terms of winning votes), we need a USP which voters understand on the bigger stuff: the economy, jobs, housing, the health service, the environment and foreign policy. The Lib Dems rejection of a stronger public services agenda is missing a trick in my view.
3. There is no easy way back or magic bullet. It has to be a stepwise approach – quick fixes could spell disaster.
4. Communications is key. We need to invest in communications strategies to improve the Lib Dems ‘packaging’
Excellent comments here – particularly from Judy Abel just now.
But grrrr at the way this is coming out – ramping up speculation for Sept 7th, why not just do it or save for conference. Risks a lame duck leader, we won’t get heard on anything of substance if the leader has handed their notice in. And some of the changes proposed seem dubious to put it politely.