Vince Cable calls for an “adjudicator” in any Brexit deal referendum, plus votes for 16 and 17 year olds

Sat 25th August 2018 - 6:51 pm


In a speech to the North East of England People’s Vote rally in Newcastle this afternoon, Liberal Democrat Leader Vince Cable said:

Some say a People’s Vote would cause aggro, all the lies of 2016 would be repeated. We need to anticipate that. We need an adjudicator who can look at what campaigners say and fact check them properly.

Brexit has been imposed on young people to the loss of their futures. What I want to see when we have this People’s Vote is that 16 and 17 year olds are allowed to take part.

6 Comments

  • matt 25th Aug '18 - 8:22pm

    We had a fact checker websites last time.

    Then again, we also have history on our side from the last referendum. What was it the remain side and the Government machine said would happen if we voted leave
    (i) Unemployment would rise
    (ii) Property values would tumble
    (iii) recession
    (iv) punishment budget
    the list goes on
    All of which never happened

    So you want the young 16-17 year olds to have a say, but do not respect the say of the over 65’s who voted leave because they will be dead soon and so should not be listened too!

  • Alan Jelfs 25th Aug '18 - 8:26pm

    What would this adjudicator have said about the Better Together promise that the only way to guarantee Scotland staying in the EU was a “No” vote in 2014?

  • David Westaby 25th Aug '18 - 9:26pm

    A 15% fall in this countries worth and a major decline in GDP never happened??? All good then.

  • Martin Land 25th Aug '18 - 9:51pm

    Perhaps the Press Office could confirm or deny that Vince will be resigning on September 7th?

  • paul barker 25th Aug '18 - 10:34pm

    The story about Vince Cable looks a lot less exciting if you read the article rather than just the headline. It seems to say that hes planning to go sometime between 2019 & 2022. Was anyone expecting him to fight The Election in 2022 as Leader ? I wasnt.
    The Resignation on September 7th seems to be more of an indication of his future intentions or advance notice, presuming of course, that the article is correct.
    I imagine there will be a fuller explanation in the morning.

