Vince Cable calls for an “adjudicator” in any Brexit deal referendum, plus votes for 16 and 17 year olds

Some say a People’s Vote would cause aggro, all the lies of 2016 would be repeated. We need to anticipate that. We need an adjudicator who can look at what campaigners say and fact check them properly.
Brexit has been imposed on young people to the loss of their futures. What I want to see when we have this People’s Vote is that 16 and 17 year olds are allowed to take part.
We had a fact checker websites last time.
Then again, we also have history on our side from the last referendum. What was it the remain side and the Government machine said would happen if we voted leave
(i) Unemployment would rise
(ii) Property values would tumble
(iii) recession
(iv) punishment budget
the list goes on
All of which never happened
So you want the young 16-17 year olds to have a say, but do not respect the say of the over 65’s who voted leave because they will be dead soon and so should not be listened too!
What would this adjudicator have said about the Better Together promise that the only way to guarantee Scotland staying in the EU was a “No” vote in 2014?
A 15% fall in this countries worth and a major decline in GDP never happened??? All good then.
Perhaps the Press Office could confirm or deny that Vince will be resigning on September 7th?
The story about Vince Cable looks a lot less exciting if you read the article rather than just the headline. It seems to say that hes planning to go sometime between 2019 & 2022. Was anyone expecting him to fight The Election in 2022 as Leader ? I wasnt.
The Resignation on September 7th seems to be more of an indication of his future intentions or advance notice, presuming of course, that the article is correct.
I imagine there will be a fuller explanation in the morning.
matt,
the remain-side indeed did not anticipate that there would be no workable Brexit-plan 2 years later. Investors and consumers still don’t take this charade seriously. It is less likely to happen by the day. Property values have fallen in GBP and tumbled in all major currencies. Growth is down, and more austerity unavoidable unless Brexit is cancelled. We got the timing wrong (you are still an EU member), but not the substance. Just wait.
Vince is rightly demanding that those who are about to start a productive economic existence should count as much as those who have theirs behind them. Your blatant misrepresentation of his view only exposes you Brexiters’ desperation.