A BAME liberal’s perspective on the Jamie Oliver “jerk rice” debate

In case you haven’t heard, Jamie Oliver caused outrage amongst many people in the British Caribbean community by calling his latest rice product “jerk rice.” How could something as innocent as rice cause so much offence?
Well the problem is Oliver’s rice meets none of the necessary criteria for being a “jerk product.” In fact since you have to barbeque something for it to be described as jerk, “jerk rice” can’t be a thing.
‘But why does this matter?’ ‘Dawn Butler is talking nonsense.’ ‘There is no such thing as cultural appropriation, it’s a lefty concoction.’, these are the sorts of statements I have seen uttered by most of the political commentators on my social media feeds.
Indeed to put it frankly the quality of debate around the “jerk rice” has been exceptionally poor. It has largely been a slanging match of insults and mockery between two sides who fail to acknowledge that the issue of cultural appropriation is far more nuanced than they present it. This is something I am not keen to wade into.
Instead, as a BAME liberal, I argue that the most important issue raised by the whole Oliver debate is not to do with cultural appropriation but rather the issue of the ownership of offence.
The majority of political commentators in Britain are of white British heritage. Many of these commentators enjoy debating what is and isn’t offensive. But on issues of race and cultural heritage, I believe it should be the recipients of attacking terms and acts who ought to decide whether they are offensive. This is because what a person finds offensive, especially culturally offensive, depends on their background. In Britain in recent times, we have slipped into a political culture where people feel that they have the capacity to determine what is offensive or inoffensive to others.
Boris Johnson’s comments on the burqa were a prime example of this trend as the ensuing fallout saw a whole variety of predominantly white commentators decide which terms burqa wearers could and could not find offensive. This has largely been repeated over the Oliver saga as the same commentators have been deciding what is offensive to Caribbean people, despite the fact that none of them hail from the Caribbean.
Why does this bother me so much?
As a liberal, I believe that there should of course be no legal restrictions on the rights of commentators to make such judgements. However, legal acceptance doesn’t necessarily entail moral correctness. I argue that it is deeply authoritarian to try to determine what things other people, and especially other ethno-cultural groups, should find offensive. This is because if we are to respect individual liberty, then we must respect the individuality of other persons. Respecting the individuality of others, especially those of different backgrounds, entails respecting their right to take offense in different ways to us.
A true liberal therefore doesn’t impose their own criteria of offensiveness on other groups. Instead they allow the groups to talk for themselves. If we are to have a truly liberal debate about potentially offensive issues then we must hear more from the underrepresented groups at the heart of the debates.
* Chris Annous is an executive member of the Liberal Democrat Campaign for Racial Equality (@ldcre1), responsible for young people and blogging.
Am not sure if the line of debate has been setting whether something is offensive or not.
As you say, offense is subjective, hence anybody can be offended by everything, and the next person can be offended by nothing.
A liberal society doesn’t try and police what is deemed offensive. It acknowledges people will get offended by things and puts the onus on the offended to avoid the things they find offensive without restricting the unoffended from freely enjoying the same thing. Some people are offended by the ‘jerk rice’? Okay, as you like, don’t consume it. Other people (including people of Jamaican heritage) might not be offended by it, and may even enjoy consuming it. Great. This is liberalism
Just as people can freely voice their perceived offense at something, so can others ridicule the ridiculousness of their perception. I believe that was the model of Monty Python
Also, I truly hope the expression “cultural appropriation” isn’t making its way here. If it does, let’s hope it stays within Labour circles. The whole subject made the Democrats look ridiculous in the US, so it’s use here might be it’s uptake by Labour to make them look ridiculous
Chris
As a BAME Liberal you may feel about this rice as I do about the phrase, Jamie’s Italian, well, actually, he’s not, but I am half, and his restaurants are mediocre!
As a Half Italian Liberal my opinion is more valid on this, than some, but my view is who is being criticised, why, and thus what is the correct response.
Cultural appropriation is possible and is possibly wrong, but not always.
Tomorrow is the centenary of the birth of the great American and Jewish composer conductor, Leonard Bernstein. He wrote a Mass and dedicated it to his much loved president Kennedy. Was he wrong to write a mass?
I commend you for this article.
My view is that those criticising Jamie Oliver are more guilty of the charge of …jerk…than is his rice, or him!
Stick it to them Chris.
I am genuinely puzzled about the jerk rice row. Fusion foods are very popular at the moment – Nadiya Hussain is coming up with some interesting dishes that bring together Asian and European styles of cooking, and we often see unusual combinations on Master Chef. Not to mention chicken tikka masala ….
Perhaps Jamie Oliver might have been wiser to have called his dish Caribbean inspired rice or similar, but describing it as jerk, when it clearly isn’t, is hardly a crime. But, like Chris, I would be interested to hear from someone of Jamaican heritage on this.