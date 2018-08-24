A BAME liberal’s perspective on the Jamie Oliver “jerk rice” debate

In case you haven’t heard, Jamie Oliver caused outrage amongst many people in the British Caribbean community by calling his latest rice product “jerk rice.” How could something as innocent as rice cause so much offence?

Well the problem is Oliver’s rice meets none of the necessary criteria for being a “jerk product.” In fact since you have to barbeque something for it to be described as jerk, “jerk rice” can’t be a thing.

‘But why does this matter?’ ‘Dawn Butler is talking nonsense.’ ‘There is no such thing as cultural appropriation, it’s a lefty concoction.’, these are the sorts of statements I have seen uttered by most of the political commentators on my social media feeds.

Indeed to put it frankly the quality of debate around the “jerk rice” has been exceptionally poor. It has largely been a slanging match of insults and mockery between two sides who fail to acknowledge that the issue of cultural appropriation is far more nuanced than they present it. This is something I am not keen to wade into.

Instead, as a BAME liberal, I argue that the most important issue raised by the whole Oliver debate is not to do with cultural appropriation but rather the issue of the ownership of offence.

The majority of political commentators in Britain are of white British heritage. Many of these commentators enjoy debating what is and isn’t offensive. But on issues of race and cultural heritage, I believe it should be the recipients of attacking terms and acts who ought to decide whether they are offensive. This is because what a person finds offensive, especially culturally offensive, depends on their background. In Britain in recent times, we have slipped into a political culture where people feel that they have the capacity to determine what is offensive or inoffensive to others.

Boris Johnson’s comments on the burqa were a prime example of this trend as the ensuing fallout saw a whole variety of predominantly white commentators decide which terms burqa wearers could and could not find offensive. This has largely been repeated over the Oliver saga as the same commentators have been deciding what is offensive to Caribbean people, despite the fact that none of them hail from the Caribbean.

Why does this bother me so much?

As a liberal, I believe that there should of course be no legal restrictions on the rights of commentators to make such judgements. However, legal acceptance doesn’t necessarily entail moral correctness. I argue that it is deeply authoritarian to try to determine what things other people, and especially other ethno-cultural groups, should find offensive. This is because if we are to respect individual liberty, then we must respect the individuality of other persons. Respecting the individuality of others, especially those of different backgrounds, entails respecting their right to take offense in different ways to us.

A true liberal therefore doesn’t impose their own criteria of offensiveness on other groups. Instead they allow the groups to talk for themselves. If we are to have a truly liberal debate about potentially offensive issues then we must hear more from the underrepresented groups at the heart of the debates.

* Chris Annous is an executive member of the Liberal Democrat Campaign for Racial Equality (@ldcre1), responsible for young people and blogging.