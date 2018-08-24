Upset in East Herts, solid hold in Cornwall…

Another Thursday, another unlikely result…

Watton-at-Stone (East Hertfordshire) result: LDEM: 67.0% (+67.0)

CON: 30.1% (-36.4)

LAB: 2.9% (-8.3) LDem GAIN from Con. No UKIP (-14.7) and Grn (-7.7) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) August 23, 2018

Yes, that’s a 51.7% swing, for the aficionados out there.

For the Conservatives, who had previously held all fifty seats on the council, they’ll just have to get used to having an opposition in the Council chamber. Well done to Sophie Cook, one of our younger members, and her team in a part of the county where success has been traditionally hard won.

Elsewhere, a solid defence in Bude, on Cornwall Council…

Results of Bude By-election are in Lib Dem 1010

Independent 475

Conservative 264

Labour 148 Bude returns a hard working Lib Dem to Cornwall Council — Jacquie Gammon (@CllrJacqGammon) August 23, 2018

See, not all gammon is bad… Again, congratulations to David Parsons and the North Cornwall crew – a lovely bunch from my memory as Presidential consort.

Elsewhere, whilst there weren’t any more wins, there was a reassuring uptick in our vote in Bromborough, on the Wirral, where Vicky Downie and her team have laid down the foundations for next time. Nice hi-vis jacket, by the way.

Bromborough (Wirral) result: LAB: 47.1% (-3.4)

CON: 28.1% (+15.8)

LDEM: 17.1% (+12.8)

IND: 5.5% (-22.0)

GRN: 2.2% (-1.4) Labour HOLD. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) August 23, 2018

We ran candidates in Gotham, Rushcliffe, where Jason Billin scored 7.2%, and in Halewood South, Knowsley, where Jenny McNeilis tallied 6%. Those results might not look exciting, but running candidates tells the public that we’re still out there, so many thanks to both of them for doing the honours.

Finally, no candidate in the North Warwickshire ward of Newton Regis and Warton, although we seemingly didn’t run a candidate in any ward in the District in 2011 or 2015, perhaps I shouldn’t be surprised. Are the Regional Party on top of this?

So, in summary, two good wins, one somewhere we have a long tradition, one somewhere new, a solid improvement on the Wirral, and green shoots in less promising climes.

Winning is nice, and the underlying improvement is grounds for some optimism, but there’s still some way to go to rebuild our local government base. Luckily, the will is there, and the enthusiasm too.

Once again, thank you to all of you who have stood, helped, or contributed in any way.

* Mark Valladares is Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.