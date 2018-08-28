Paul Walter

Vince refers to “false rumours” and says “I’m not stepping down anytime soon”

By | Tue 28th August 2018 - 10:20 am

On his Facebook page, Vince Cable has said:

There have been false rumours lately. As this statement says, I’m not stepping down anytime soon.

He’s linked to this article in the Independent

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable is not planning to quit the party “any time soon”, party sources have said after reports he will use a September speech to announce he is stepping down.

Sir Cable, who took over from Tim Farron after last year’s election, is due to give a policy speech on 7 September, a week before the party gathers in Brighton for its annual conference.

The Sunday Times and Business Insider both suggested that he would use the speech to announce plans to step down before the next general election, which is scheduled for 2022, when he would be 78 or 79.

They reported that he could also unveil plans to allow people to run for party leader if they are not an MP. The party currently has 12 MPs.

A party source told the Press Association: “He’s not about to stand down, or use the speech to stand down.

“There are no plans to step down any time soon.”

They also said that the idea of allowing a non-MP to be party leader is “not set in stone, but it’s an option”.

Mark Pack has written a typically sensible post about this story, in which he says:

There’s no mystery about Vince Cable doing more than one speech in September. Flip it around and think of the reverse. Think how weird it would be if he’d announced that he wasn’t doing any other speeches in September as he can cover everything in one party conference speech. The party needs to secure more coverage, and multiple speeches are one way to do that.

I have revised my article from Sunday based on this update.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

  • Martin Land 28th Aug '18 - 11:03am

    ‘False Rumours’ sparked by the ill-advised announcement, two weeks in advance, of a Press Conference on September 7th. Someone is either being disingenuous or incompetent or both.

  • David Becket 28th Aug '18 - 11:26am

    Once again our management of the media is dire.
    There should only be one message, coming from the Press Office.
    They should do regular Press Releases, with e mailed copies to every local party.
    At least twice a week, and not always knocking other parties but promoting ideas.
    Whilst they are at it they can sort out a web site where latest news goes back to June.

    It is not a new leader we need, but some fresh ideas in media management

  • Ian 28th Aug '18 - 12:15pm

    I think it’s unfair to blame the press office, who generally aren’t that bad. The problem with stories like this usually traces back to various “senior” people in the party, who typically turn out to be peers, taking it upon themselves to talk anonymously to the media.

    That said, it would be sensible for Vince to think seriously about stepping down. Hopefully this latest ‘twist’ to the story is simply trying to recover some of the intended newsworthiness of the September announcement, before too much got briefed to the press.

  • John Marriott 28th Aug '18 - 12:39pm

    It reminds me of that speech Harold Wilson made at one of his party conferences in the mid 1970s. It went something like this: “People keep asking me what’s going on in the party. Well, I’m going on.”

