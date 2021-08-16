Britain must commit to taking Afghan refugees

The unfolding military conflict in Afghanistan has long been leading to a humanitarian crisis. As British and American troops leave the country, the Taliban has continued its offensive march, taking towns and cities almost at will. At the time of writing they have entered the capital and look set to destroy Afghanistan’s fragile but growing democracy and replace it with a brutal regime.

British troops are currently evacuating UK nationals and are encouraging those who risked everything by working with Coalition forces against Al-Qaeda and the Taliban to go through the resettlement scheme. This bureaucratic nightmare however can take months and even years to navigate, with the United States’ equivalent being even more complex. Without immediate action now, we are condemning those heroes and their families who risked everything to help our troops to the mercy of the Taliban.

The UNHCR have highlighted the particular toll the conflict has placed on women and girls. Some 80 per cent of nearly a quarter of a million Afghans forced to flee since the end of May are women and children.

The overwhelming number of the millions of Afghans displaced by the conflict have so far remained in the country, many fleeing to Kabul – however with the Taliban’s arrival at the city, this may change quickly. Of those who have fled outside Afghanistan, the majority have sought sanctuary in neighbouring countries like Turkey and Iran. However, with a Taliban regime typified by violence and human rights abuses, we are likely to see a sharp rise in those in desperate need to flee the country.

Britain has a duty to step up to the plate and show international leadership. As a key actor in the conflict we must acknowledge our responsibility in this and that the mass displacement of people is a consequence for the political choices we have made.

The Liberal government in Canada has pledged to accept 20,000 Afghan refugees. We must lead by example and take more than double that, putting pressure on our international allies to do likewise. We must prioritise those who aided British troops; women and girls whose futures under Taliban rule is affront to our values of freedom, equality and human rights; LGBTQ+ people who fear the enforcement of Afghanistan’s death penalty; and those who have been brave enough to try and build a democracy in the country and spoken out against the Taliban insurgency.

With Parliament returning for an emergency session on Wednesday there is likely to be much hand-wringing over the level of our responsibility. That dereliction of duty can be left to the Conservatives – the Liberal Democrats have got to be bold and clear that our priority is to help Afghan refugees. Let us mend our once international reputation as an island of sanctuary and give a new home to those who have lost theirs in this conflict.

* James Cox is a teacher in Oxfordshire, an Executive member of Liberal Democrats for Seekers of Sanctuary exec member and has a Master’s degree in Public Policy.