George Cunningham

Afghanistan enters a new phase in its tragedy

By | Sun 15th August 2021 - 3:50 pm

Afghanistan entered a new phase in its tragedy today, with the Taliban on the outskirts of Kabul. Over forty years of war have led us back to “year zero” once more.

Events have moved quickly. Only two months ago, Dr Abdullah Abdullah, members of the Afghan Civic Democrats and the UNAMA talked to Lib Dems Overseas and LIBG members about their hopes to reach an inclusive political settlement acceptable to the Afghan people.

The blame game can be shared out amongst all those on the losing side: The Afghan government for its gross corruption that siphoned off hundreds of millions that would have otherwise – if wisely spent – helped those whose poverty and ignorance have provided fertile recruiting ground for the Taliban; the Biden administration that lamely followed the disastrous US policy of speedy non-conditions-based withdrawal by the Trump administration which included the criminal act of arm-twisting the Afghan government to release 5,000 seasoned Taliban fighters from prison (including the insurgency leader who then led the Taliban assault on Herat city); and the international community for pouring billions into the country’s coffers while not tackling corruption properly and wanting to believe too much what it was being told. And much more of course.

While others flee, the United Nations is trying to find its way in continuing its humanitarian support for the people of Afghanistan – which is needed more than ever. It had been cooperating with local Taliban leadership in areas under their control in the past and now has a vastly complex role to play if allowed to do so, given the human rights abuses that are already appearing as the victors reap their spoils of war, especially forced marriages with Taliban fighters.

Afghan society has seen progress since the US invasion of Afghanistan twenty years ago especially among the younger generation. An important example is widespread girls’ education in the cities which has now seen women starting to take their place in positions of authority in Afghan society, even if not yet sufficiently at the highest echelons of government; also competitions for qualified young persons to join the civil service. This educated generation, exemplified in civil society organisations such as the Afghan Youth Thinkers Society, which I have had the pleasure to work with in Kabul, and those who fought against government corruption, are perceived by the Taliban because of their ability to think independently as a direct threat to their theocratic rule, They need protection where possible.

That’s why the Canadian government has advertised a broader immigration programme which aims – over and above Afghans who directly worked for Canada – to cater for an additional 20,000 of the most vulnerable including women leaders, human rights defenders, journalists, persecuted religious minorities, LGBTI individuals, and family members of previously resettled interpreters. But time is running out to process and get them out.

The British Government needs to follow suit, especially with former Chevening scholars who are at huge risk and also permit those who have won scholarships for this coming academic year to come to the UK if they are able to leave.

Ed Davey did the right thing to write immediately to the British government on the unfolding disaster. But additionally, even if Afghanistan falls into darkness once more, we must do our utmost to rescue the flower of educated Afghan youth who can help rebuild it again one day.

* George Cunningham is the Chair of Liberal Democrats Overseas, and is a former Deputy EU Ambassador to Afghanistan (2016-18).

