Brussels, meet Lib Dem MEPs

It’s been quite an emotional week.

There have been a few moments when I have actually burst in to tears.

The first one was when I saw this from Scotland’s Lib Dem MEP, Sheila Ritchie.

It was worth the pain and the tiredness for everyone who delivered leaflets and knocked on doors to ensure that everyone in Scotland now has a Liberal Democrat representing them at one level. The same goes, of course for most other places in the country. It’s so sad that we missed out in Wales and the North East – by tiny margins.

And here she is, at yesterday’s Edinburgh leadership hustings, with Scotland’s first LIb Dem MEP, Elspeth Attwooll, who served for 10 years from 2009.

Scotland’s newest MEP ⁦⁦@europesheila⁩ meets the legend that is Elspeth Attwooll ⁦@scotlibdems⁩ MEP till retiring in 2009 pic.twitter.com/SKlP3SHt4N — Devin Scobie (@CaledoniaPA) June 9, 2019

It’s been great to see our MEPs tweeting photos and videos of their orientation in Brussels.

Antony Hook sets off on his new commute – which is a little easier than Sheila Ritchie’s:

On the Eurostar from Ashford to go to Brussels to fight for South East England as Lib Dem MEP. I will fight for our interests as set out in pur manifesto, in particular by fighting to Stop Brexit. pic.twitter.com/6rBhAXdZkQ — Antony Hook MEP 🔶️ #FBPE (@antonyhook) June 5, 2019

Luisa Porritt is right to point out that 75 years ago, Europe was at war. Thanks to the EU, the continent is at peace.

Today I received my @EUparliament pass. I’m excited to get to work. It’s poignant to be in Brussels as we commemorate the #DDay75thAnniversary. The EU has secured peace on our continent. @LibDems will continue to argue we must remain a committed member of the European family. pic.twitter.com/VmqgsUKLy7 — Cllr Luisa Porritt MEP 🇪🇺 (@LuisaPorritt) June 6, 2019

Caroline Voaden did a video diary:

My first day in the European Parliament https://t.co/hMgxq226IS via @YouTube — CarolineVoaden MEP 🔶 #FBPE (@CarolineVoaden) June 5, 2019

And there’s something extra special about Bill Newton-Dunn’s re-election.

Actually, Mr Memory, I’m the only MEP still in the EP from 1979 from the whole of Europe. Somebody, perhaps a slow thinker, had to be the last. I wasn’t the youngest in 1979. I think that was Sile De Valera. https://t.co/dW5D2yNf3U — Bill Newton Dunn (@billnewtondunn) June 7, 2019

The lift seems more Hogwarts than Parliament building

Yes there really is a floor 5 1/2!! pic.twitter.com/f1gG7rAAOg — CarolineVoaden MEP 🔶 #FBPE (@CarolineVoaden) June 6, 2019

And Judith Bunting has a picture of the outside:

#EUROPE: Arriving at the Altiero Spinelli building. All buildings named for great Europeans. (Reminds me of my years following the Tour de France – am I allowed to say that? #badjokethursday) pic.twitter.com/gWQ4IKR6ER — Judith Bunting 🔶🔸🔶 #FBPE (@JudithBuntingLD) June 6, 2019

Super to see them all gathered round one table and getting down to business.

First Lib Dem MEP meeting in Brussels ☺️ Fantastic to welcome @naomi_long from Northern Ireland @allianceparty pic.twitter.com/FIErI2TeaM — Catherine Bearder 🔶 (@catherinemep) June 6, 2019

Barbara Gibson may not have photos but she has something infinitely more enjoyable:

Another wonderful and exhausting day getting up to speed at the European Parliament. Forgot to take any pictures. But am finishing the day with Belgian chocolates, so I can go to sleep happy. 😉 — Barbara Gibson, MEP 🔸🇪🇺 (@Barb_G) June 5, 2019

Jane Brophy shows that Willie Rennie is not the only one who can do photo-ops with animals:

Today visiting Reddish Vale High School in Stockport. It’s brilliant that the school has animals and horticulture on site. ⁦@ReddishValeHS⁩ pic.twitter.com/owwTqQ1uLZ — Jane Brophy MEP (@JaneBrophyLD) June 7, 2019

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings