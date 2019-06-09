Caron Lindsay

Brussels, meet Lib Dem MEPs

By | Sun 9th June 2019 - 11:18 am

It’s been quite an emotional week.

There have been a few moments when I have actually burst in to tears.

The first one was when I saw this from Scotland’s Lib Dem MEP, Sheila Ritchie.

It was worth the pain and the tiredness for everyone who delivered leaflets and knocked on doors to ensure that everyone in Scotland now has a Liberal Democrat representing them at one level. The same goes, of course for most other places in the country. It’s so sad that we missed out in Wales and the North East – by tiny margins.

And here she is, at yesterday’s Edinburgh leadership hustings, with Scotland’s first LIb Dem MEP, Elspeth Attwooll, who served for 10 years from 2009.

It’s been great to see our MEPs tweeting photos and videos of their orientation in Brussels.

Antony Hook sets off on his new commute – which is a little easier than Sheila Ritchie’s:

Luisa Porritt is right to point out that 75 years ago, Europe was at war. Thanks to the EU, the continent is at peace.

Caroline Voaden did a video diary:

And there’s something extra special about Bill Newton-Dunn’s re-election.

The lift seems more Hogwarts than Parliament building

And Judith Bunting has a picture of the outside:

Super to see them all gathered round one table and getting down to business.

Barbara Gibson may not have photos but she has something infinitely more enjoyable:

Jane Brophy shows that Willie Rennie is not the only one who can do photo-ops with animals:

Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

