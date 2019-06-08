Congratulations to Norman Lamb

Congratulations to all Lib Dems who have been honoured in the Queen’s Birthday Honours today!

Arise Sir Norman Lamb MP, awarded his knighthood for public and political service. Norman has been the MP for North Norfolk since 2001 and was one of the few that survived the cull in 2015. He is currently the party’s Health spokesperson, and has for a long time spoken up for mental health, calling for equality of provision for patients and a better understanding of their needs.

So far we haven’t managed to spot anyone else in the list, but there may well be others, so let us know in the comments below and we will add them to the main post.