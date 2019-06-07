23 minutes left to have a say in Lib Dem leadership election

Next month it will be 36 years since I signed up to the Liberal Democrats on my 16th birthday.

My parents thought it was a phase.

I’m still here and I’ve long since given up caring what they think of my political beliefs, however much I love them.

This party, with its establishment busting, planet saving, freedom loving, poverty bashing ethos never fails to give me a reason to get out of bed in the morning and to try to make the world better and kinder and friendlier for everyone.

It absolutely warmed my heart to see 16 year old Emma sign up to the party this morning.

I just joined the Liberal Democrats – join me here: https://t.co/9KH0scIoqA This is the first political party I’ve ever joined. I am 16 and want to be able to have a say on issues like the climate crisis+Brexit! I will cast my very first vote in the leadership contest#LibDems — emma 🔶 #FBPE (@emmarob27) June 6, 2019

This party has, over the years, infuriated and inspired me, provided me with most of my friends and found-family and basically is part of the basic infrastructure of my life.

And I found out today that one of the people who had first inspired me in politics died last night.

Chris was a leading light in Edinburgh SDP in the 80s.

I first met her on a training day in 1985. My first ever conference speech was in a debate on drugs in 1986. She proposed the motion and, as the hall emptied, I remember her ironically pointing out that people were leaving for their fixes of nicotine and caffeine.

She was a passionate internationalist, feminist and advocate for social justice. Her career was spent making life better for the most vulnerable, from Scotland’s voluntary sector to Bangladesh.

She actually left the SDP in 1986 to rejoin Labour. I couldn’t go with her but I was always going to be friends with her, wherever she was. I never lost touch with her. However it was only in the last few years that Facebook reconnected us. It was brilliant. One Messenger chat and the years melted away.

She joined the Liberal Democrats to fight for our place in the EU after the referendum. But she was diagnosed with Cancer shortly afterwards. She couldn’t go to the People’s Vote march last October but she was there in spirit and her name was on a placard.

She’s one of the wisest and kindest people I ever knew and I am missing her very much tonight.

If you believe in the kinder, more compassionate politics, if you believe that our country is crying out for radical reform, if you believe that we need to throw the kitchen sink and more at saving our planet, if the thought of ensuring that no-one is enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity, then you might want to join us because those things are what we are about.

And if you do so within the next 20 or so minutes you can help choose our next leader.

And Greg’ll be happy.

Aaaaaand that's 2,500 new members today! There's still time to join and get a vote in the leadership election. You can join here 👉 (link: https://t.co/SP9wfaiYUd) https://t.co/SVga77gR6v 👈 – and it'll take less than 90 seconds! pic.twitter.com/ZWNODX34GI — Greg Foster 🔶 (@LibFozzy) June 7, 2019

That will be not a million miles off 20,000 since the local elections.

At this point we should say a massive thank you to Greg and his team. He is the party’s head of membership and any large influx of members makes a hell of a lot of work for him.

He’s obviously not complaining, but we should acknowledge his herculean effort.

And, if you haven’t joined already, just do it.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings