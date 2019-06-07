The Voice

Ed’s Day – 7th June 2019

By | Fri 7th June 2019 - 10:56 pm

First, a clip from last night’s Newnight

Like Jo, he rules out Indyref2. 

He signed a letter calling for an enquiry in to those who were denied their votes last night.

 

And then it was on to Aberdeen, 500 miles from his home in his Kingston constituency.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Andrew McCaig 7th Jun '19 - 11:34pm

    I think the ultra Unionist stance of the Lib Dems on Scottish indepence was a big error in 2014, and still is now. I thought we were supposed to believe in self determination??
    It is also hypcritical in the extreme to want another referendum on Eurooe but reject one for Scotland, especially if Brexit goes ahead.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarAndrew McCaig 7th Jun - 11:34pm
    I think the ultra Unionist stance of the Lib Dems on Scottish indepence was a big error in 2014, and still is now. I thought...
  • User Avatarfrankie 7th Jun - 11:28pm
    Labour poured in resources, lost voters but still squeaked a win. Dajavu, it reminds me of another byelection where an incumbent party squeaked a win...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 7th Jun - 11:13pm
    Ed was asked on tv whether he wanted to recruit 3 3 named Tiggers? He replied enthusiastically YES. Has he approached them? NO. Why not?...
  • User AvatarPaul Barker 7th Jun - 11:08pm
    The thing that worries me is Time, its running out. The Tories dont want an Election but there may be no choice, this Government could...
  • User AvatarGeoff Reid 7th Jun - 10:22pm
    The one election in which a seat changed hands yesterday will not be noticed by most newspapers. However the 75% Lib Dem vote in Herefordshire’s...
  • User AvatarGeoffrey Payne 7th Jun - 9:45pm
    I recommend you see how Peter Serafinowitcz does it, he is amazing; See the cockney gangster version https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cA0NM5RAY0 and the sassy version https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ginroxoBOZU