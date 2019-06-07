Ed’s Day – 7th June 2019

First, a clip from last night’s Newnight

“Well the tectonic plates of British politics are shifting.” Lib Dem leadership contender Ed Davey says he believes “the Liberal Democrats are now the political home for many people who have been politically homeless”#newsnight | @EdwardJDavey pic.twitter.com/eGOy71nUj3 — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) June 6, 2019

Like Jo, he rules out Indyref2.

He signed a letter calling for an enquiry in to those who were denied their votes last night.

And then it was on to Aberdeen, 500 miles from his home in his Kingston constituency.