Ed’s Day – 7th June 2019

First, a clip from last night’s Newnight
“Well the tectonic plates of British politics are shifting.”
Lib Dem leadership contender Ed Davey says he believes “the Liberal Democrats are now the political home for many people who have been politically homeless”#newsnight | @EdwardJDavey pic.twitter.com/eGOy71nUj3
— BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) June 6, 2019
Like Jo, he rules out Indyref2.
He signed a letter calling for an enquiry in to those who were denied their votes last night.
And then it was on to Aberdeen, 500 miles from his home in his Kingston constituency.
Great to be in Aberdeen to speak to @scotlibdems members at #LibDemHustings
If you’re not yet a member, you have until midnight tonight to join #LibDemSurge and back me to be the next leader of our party👇https://t.co/sbxVOFaohG pic.twitter.com/uHClvBIClO
— Ed Davey 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) June 7, 2019
I think the ultra Unionist stance of the Lib Dems on Scottish indepence was a big error in 2014, and still is now. I thought we were supposed to believe in self determination??
It is also hypcritical in the extreme to want another referendum on Eurooe but reject one for Scotland, especially if Brexit goes ahead.