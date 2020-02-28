By-election results this week

Good news this week from Duxford in Cambridgeshire, where Peter McDonald won a County Council seat with a massive 26% swing! Congratulations to him and his team.

Duxford (Cambridgeshire) result: LDEM: 59.6% (+26.3)

CON: 40.4% (-14.7) Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative. No Lab (-7.6) and Grn (-3.9) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 28, 2020

An even bigger swing to us in Whittlesford in South Cambridgeshire, but not quite enough to unseat the Conservative in a two horse race.

Whittlesford (South Cambridgeshire) result: CON: 55.2% (-8.1)

LDEM: 44.8% (+30.3) Conservative HOLD. No Lab (-16.0) and Grn (-6.2) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 28, 2020

From zero to 7% in Gwersyllt North in Wrexham

Gwersyllt North (Wrexham) result: PC: 36.6% (+36.6)

LAB: 16.8% (-10.7)

CON: 15.1% (-5.0)

IND (Davies): 9.9% (+9.9)

IND (McCan): 8.3% (+8.3)

LDEM: 7.9% (+7.9)

IND (Hay): 3.7% (+3.7)

GRN: 1.7% (+1.7) Plaid Cymru GAIN from Independent. No other Ind(s) (-52.4) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 27, 2020

Modest showings in Hillingdon East in Hillingdon and in Clayton and Openshaw in Manchester

Hillingdon East (Hillingdon) result: CON: 68.8% (+9.1)

LAB: 23.5% (-12.7)

LDEM: 4.1% (+4.1)

GRN: 2.8% (+2.8)

UKIP: 0.8% (+0.8) Conservative HOLD. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 27, 2020

Clayton & Openshaw (Manchester) result: IND: 47.9% (+3.4)

LAB: 43.6% (-1.4)

CON: 4.1% (+0.6)

LDEM: 2.3% (-1.0)

GRN: 2.1% (-1.6) Independent GAIN from Labour. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 28, 2020

No Lib Dem candidate in Crewe South in Cheshire East nor in Millfield (Blaby)

Crewe South (Cheshire East) result: LAB: 54.1% (-7.5)

CON: 35.8% (+10.3)

GRN: 4.4% (+4.4)

IND (Cartlidge): 3.6% (+3.6)

IND (Silvester): 2.2% (+2.2) Labour HOLD. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 28, 2020

Millfield (Blaby) result: LAB: 52.2% (-1.0)

CON: 43.0% (-3.8)

GRN: 4.8% (+4.8) Labour HOLD. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 28, 2020

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.