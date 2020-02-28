Mary Reid

By-election results this week

By | Fri 28th February 2020 - 2:43 pm

Good news this week from Duxford in Cambridgeshire, where Peter McDonald won a County Council seat with a massive 26% swing! Congratulations to him and his team.

An even bigger swing to us in Whittlesford in South Cambridgeshire, but not quite enough to unseat the Conservative in a two horse race.

From zero to 7% in Gwersyllt North in Wrexham

Modest showings in Hillingdon East in Hillingdon and in Clayton and Openshaw in Manchester

No Lib Dem candidate in Crewe South in Cheshire East nor in Millfield (Blaby)

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.

