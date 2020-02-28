By-election results this week

Good news this week from Duxford in Cambridgeshire, where Peter McDonald won a County Council seat with a massive 26% swing! Congratulations to him and his team.
Duxford (Cambridgeshire) result:
LDEM: 59.6% (+26.3)
CON: 40.4% (-14.7)
Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative.
No Lab (-7.6) and Grn (-3.9) as prev.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 28, 2020
An even bigger swing to us in Whittlesford in South Cambridgeshire, but not quite enough to unseat the Conservative in a two horse race.
Whittlesford (South Cambridgeshire) result:
CON: 55.2% (-8.1)
LDEM: 44.8% (+30.3)
Conservative HOLD.
No Lab (-16.0) and Grn (-6.2) as prev.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 28, 2020
From zero to 7% in Gwersyllt North in Wrexham
Gwersyllt North (Wrexham) result:
PC: 36.6% (+36.6)
LAB: 16.8% (-10.7)
CON: 15.1% (-5.0)
IND (Davies): 9.9% (+9.9)
IND (McCan): 8.3% (+8.3)
LDEM: 7.9% (+7.9)
IND (Hay): 3.7% (+3.7)
GRN: 1.7% (+1.7)
Plaid Cymru GAIN from Independent.
No other Ind(s) (-52.4) as prev.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 27, 2020
Modest showings in Hillingdon East in Hillingdon and in Clayton and Openshaw in Manchester
Hillingdon East (Hillingdon) result:
CON: 68.8% (+9.1)
LAB: 23.5% (-12.7)
LDEM: 4.1% (+4.1)
GRN: 2.8% (+2.8)
UKIP: 0.8% (+0.8)
Conservative HOLD.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 27, 2020
Clayton & Openshaw (Manchester) result:
IND: 47.9% (+3.4)
LAB: 43.6% (-1.4)
CON: 4.1% (+0.6)
LDEM: 2.3% (-1.0)
GRN: 2.1% (-1.6)
Independent GAIN from Labour.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 28, 2020
No Lib Dem candidate in Crewe South in Cheshire East nor in Millfield (Blaby)
Crewe South (Cheshire East) result:
LAB: 54.1% (-7.5)
CON: 35.8% (+10.3)
GRN: 4.4% (+4.4)
IND (Cartlidge): 3.6% (+3.6)
IND (Silvester): 2.2% (+2.2)
Labour HOLD.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 28, 2020
Millfield (Blaby) result:
LAB: 52.2% (-1.0)
CON: 43.0% (-3.8)
GRN: 4.8% (+4.8)
Labour HOLD.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 28, 2020
* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.