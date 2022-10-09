Cabinet Minister suggests tax cuts for women who have more children

One thing that we have all learned in recent years is to be wary of saying that the Conservatives have jumped the shark because they will likely do something even worse the next day.

However today’s Sun report, that an actual current Cabinet Minister has suggested that women be given tax cuts to persuade them to have more children in order to “wean the country off its addiction to immigration” is a definite contender for the shark jumping accolade. This is an idea that comes from Orban’s Hungary, where women with more than four children don’t have to pay any tax for the rest of their lives.

Where do you begin with this one?

Let’s start with the fact that a series of unfortunate Conservative Government actions, actions, culminating in the recent crashing of the economy, has made it increasingly difficult for any young person contemplating having a family to either buy a house or rent one that is suitable for a family. I was talking to a family member who had been hoping to buy a house next year. Their predicted mortgage payments had almost doubled, making the prospect impossible.

This also from a Government whose actions have ensured that 27% of children in the UK are living in poverty – and that was before the cost of living crisis. Three quarters of those children have parents who are in work. A perfect storm of benefit cuts (including the despicable removal of benefits for third and subsequent children), soaring childcare food and energy costs are about to make their completely preventable suffering much worse.

Not only that, but women already pay most of the price for having children in terms of lost earnings over their working life and pensions after as well as facing maternity discrimination in the workplace.

And then you have the inherent and obscene misogyny in that Cabinet Minister’s comments. I can’t imagine women will take too kindly to being seen as baby making machines who are there to serve the state. Where is their agency in all of this?

But the most obvious flaw in this is that even if they start this now, it’s going to be quite a long time before this additional new workforce comes on stream. I can’t imagine even this Tory Government sending babies to flip burgers or toddlers to pick fruit or clean care homes.

And of course have they even worked out how many children our young women would need to have to meet our needs.

Let’s think about why this Cabinet Minister wants to do this. Their hatred of foreigners is such that they cannot contemplate the idea of letting more people come to this country to work with all the economic and social benefits that come with them. The Conservative passion to end freedom of movement has had devastating consequences in the social care sector with job vacancies increasing by 84% between 2020 and 2021. To be clear, this means that your parents or grandparents could end up in a very vulnerable situation indeed.

And if the effect on our loved ones wasn’t bad enough, the farming sector, the people who grow our food, is suffering too. From Farming Weekly this July:

NFU head of food and farming Phil Hambling slammed the UK government for “strangling labour policy and limiting capacity”, citing this as the single biggest issue impacting horticulture. “The way we have treated labour policy since coming out of the EU has been absolutely crippling for the entire food industry,” he said. “The biggest single factor reducing growth in horticulture is access to people and labour.

If recent reports are correct, Liz Truss has come to realise that we are going to need increased immigration and is now trying to sideline the virulently anti immigration home secretary she appointed just over a month ago. Honestly, Suella, if Jacob Rees-Mogg is more liberal than you on something, it is time to have a wee word with yourself.

We are now finding out ,to our great cost, how important and beneficial freedom of movement was for us. Unfortunately, our bonkers electoral system enabled a government elected on a minority of votes to destroy this and so much else that was good for our country. That’s as good an argument for PR as you are ever likely to find.

If this inane wittering is the best we can expect from a Cabinet Minister as we face the biggest economic crisis in half a century, I really do despair for us. And let’s not forget that every single major problem that we face, whether it’s energy supply or economic or labour market related has been exacerbated by the ideological, xenophobic incompetence of the Conservatives in government over many years.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings