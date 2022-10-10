A few days ago, I received an email from someone, who said that as a direct result of the cost of living crisis and high inflation, she will have to find a second job. She was feeling down and quite overwhelmed with the whole situation. She is not the only person who is desperately worried about her finances.

Nowadays, the world is facing many difficulties; war in Ukraine, famine in Africa, climate emergency, divisions and political polarization. It is often hard to see the light in a dark tunnel. Local, national and global news are not always too heartening. It is actually quite the opposite; bad news sells and spreads very quickly. Each of these challenges that I mentioned above affect us differently; some are happening on our doorstep, others might be taking place far away, however each one of them have a profound impact on our emotional wellbeing.

Today (10th October) marks the World Mental Health Day. In my view, it has never been more important to look after our mental health. Sometimes the simplest step can make the biggest impact; a walk in the park, a meditation or a phone call to a friend. We all must ensure that in order to help others, we need to look after our own wellbeing; I know that I don’t do it often enough.

Let’s remember, always, that we are never alone and there is always someone who is willing to help. We just need to reach out. Let’s look after one and another a bit better and let’s try to be more tolerant and less judgmental. Let’s try to accept our weaknesses and limitations to build a slightly better world, at least better than the one yesterday. Each day gives us an opportunity to start again; let’s not waste it.

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and councillor for Handside ward, Welwyn Hatfield.