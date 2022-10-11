NewsHound

Christine Jardine: UK Ministers’ response to Iran protests “woeful”

By | Tue 11th October 2022 - 9:09 am

Christine Jardine has used her Scotsman column this week to criticise the UK Government for its lack of action in response to the women’s protests in Iran.

She sets the scene:

The international concern over that state’s pursuit of nuclear capability has been at the centre of diplomatic wrangling and, for the US in particular, the focus of decades of tension.

Perhaps what we have lost sight of is that Iran is a country, a people who like any other want to live their best lives. And be free so to do.

This past week what we have seen is that desire expressed on the streets and universities of Iran, provoked originally by the death in custody of a woman accused of ‘improper’ dress.

International observers, including Amnesty International, say they have not witnessed protests of the scale and intensity that have followed the death of Mahsa Amini.

The UK Government response has been muted compared to European countries and the US, she says:

But the response of our own Foreign Secretary and wider government has been woeful in comparison.

The UK Government should use the Magnitsky sanctions regime, where appropriate, for cases in which human rights abuses and atrocities have clearly been committed.

Excessive use of force cannot be unseen or go unremarked. Ministers must condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the use of violent repression to curtail public demonstrations, protests and freedom of expression.

And she reminds us of Martin Luther King’s words that “no-one is free until we are all free.”

Human rights are universal. I have freedom of choice, of thought and of expression. My rights and that of others to freedom of religious expression are protected.

I have the right to vote for and pursue the aims of the political party of my choice and, if I want to, protest where I feel our authorities have fallen short.

But while those rights are denied to others, wherever they might be in this world, I cannot feel completely free.

You can read the whole article here.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary in print, on air or online.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in LibLink.
Advert

One Comment

  • Helen Dudden 11th Oct '22 - 10:55am

    I stand up for the women brave enough to push for freedom and democracy.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Richard David Denton
    Lorenzo - I don't understand what you mean about 'broad based centre'.......except for more years of the quagmire of wishy washy thinking that's kept the Lib De...
  • David Evans
    Wow Michael, what a jump you made there from my contentions "none of the great ideas here will get any publicity at all" (largely agreed by Katharine already) a...
  • Helen Dudden
    Fiona, many if us who have serious health issues have felt very low. My concern is just that. There has been in the past those who feel disability is not f...
  • Fiona
    Hi Helen. I think this is important legislation and I hope it passes, but it's absolutely essential that all concerned views are listened to with potential issu...
  • Helen Dudden
    Thing's keep changing. Cut Family Allowance and then return to larger families. Against the idea includes, lack of housing, soon to br increasing mortgag...