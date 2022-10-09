NewsHound

Lib Dems demand probe into Chancellor’s post-budget champagne party

By | Sun 9th October 2022 - 4:32 pm

Christine Jardine, the Lib Dem spokesperson has written to the Cabinet Secretary to ask for an enquiry into whether the champagne bash Kwasi Kwarteng attended on the night of his budgetary earthquake breached the Ministerial Code:

From The Observer:

“The image of the chancellor quaffing champagne with bankers just hours after announcing his tax cuts for the very wealthiest in society is bad enough,” she said. “But it would be unforgivable if it turns out Kwasi Kwarteng discussed his plans with hedge fund managers who have since been profiting from the fall in the pound.

“The cabinet secretary must immediately investigate whether the chancellor breached the ministerial code. We need to know who was at this event, what discussions were had and if they were properly reported. The public is suffering the disastrous consequences of this budget, with soaring mortgage payments and expected cuts to public services. They deserve to know whether the chancellor has broken the rules as well as trashing the British economy.”

