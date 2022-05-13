Can the UK recession be avoided?

Just before polling day the Bank of England published the May Monetary Policy Report as well as increasing the Bank Rate to 1%. They expect the Bank Rate to continue to increase and peak at 2.5% by “mid-2023”. They state, “That predominantly reflects the significant adverse impact of the sharp rises in global energy and tradable goods prices on most UK households’ real incomes and many UK companies’ profit margins.” They expect unemployment “to rise to 5½% in three years’ time”.

They state, “CPI inflation is expected to peak at slightly over 10% in 2022 Q4, which would be the highest rate since 1982”.

“Total real household disposable income is projected to fall in 2022 by the second largest amount since records began in 1964 before picking up thereafter” they forecast. Total demand in the economy will fall below total supply by the fourth quarter of this year. They quote an ONS survey of March where 42.5% of people, “said they had cut spending on non-essentials” due to lower real incomes.

This means that people will be able to buy fewer things. Demand for items will decrease. This leads to businesses producing less and unemployment increasing.

The Monetary Policy Committee produce different projections based on different assumptions. Their main projections are based on the assumption that the Bank Rate “rises to around 2½% by mid-2023, before falling to 2% at the end of the forecast period”. However, they also state that, “In projections conditioned on the alternative assumption of constant interest rates at 1%, activity is projected to be materially stronger than in the MPC’s forecasts conditioned on market rates. As a result, unemployment remains close to its current rate over the forecast period, instead of rising by around 1½ percentage points. CPI inflation is forecast to be significantly higher, with inflation projected to be 2.9% and 2.2% in two years’ and three years’ time respectively.” Also economic growth in the second quarter is higher – in 2023, 0.3% compared to 0%; in 2024, 0.6% compared to 0.2%; and in 2025, 0.9% compared to 0.7%. With their main projections they forecast negative growth of 0.2% in the first quarter of 2023 and 0.8% in the third quarter. Also with this forecast it is likely that economic growth in 2023 will be either zero or close to zero.

It is clear from the Bank of England’s two different forecasts that leaving the Bank Rate at 1% would improve economic growth and reduce the increase in unemployment. This is one way that the coming recession can be avoided.

The other way was by the government taking different action. The government could have taken action to avoid this squeeze on household real income. It could have frozen the energy price cap, applied it to businesses and then paid the energy supply companies the difference between the frozen energy price cap and what it should be. It could do the same in October.

Ofgem state that because of the increase in the energy price cap “those on default tariffs paying by direct debit will see an increase of £693 from £1,277 to £1,971 per year (difference due to rounding). Prepayment customers will see an increase of £708 from £1,309 to £2,017”.

The government’s increase in the National Insurance threshold from 6th July to £12,570 should provide just over £267 to those earning above £12,570 over the last three-questers of the year. The government is also giving £150 to council tax payers who live in a band A to D property.

Our policy of cutting VAT by 2.5% would reduce some of the increase in prices and so would improve real household disposable income. We state that this would save households an average of £600 a year.

It is expected that the direct debit energy price cap will increase by £600 from 1st October. This will mean bills increasing by a further £300 for the second half of the year.

To avoid the coming recession, assuming the government doesn’t want to carry out our policy, it should increase the amount it is giving to council tax payers to £650 now with a further amount of £33 in October. However the poorest need even more: a further £69. They could provide this for couples by increasing benefits by a further 1.1% (£1.33 a week for couples on University Credit).

* Michael Berwick-Gooding is a Liberal Democrat member in Basingstoke and has held various party positions at local, regional and English Party level.