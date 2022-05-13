LibLink: Wera Hobhouse on green mortgages

Wera Hobhouse has been writing for The House Magazine under the headline “A green mortgage drive could upgrade our leaky homes and slash household bills“.

She writes:

With household bills soaring, those hit the hardest are families living in the leakiest homes. Green mortgages could combat the UK’s leaky homes and bring down household bills in the long-run.

Research shows that households living in homes with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of D or worse will be paying an average of £470 per year more than homes rated EPC C or better. That’s more than the average annual UK water bill.

It seems many banks now offer various incentives, including lower mortgage rates, to homeowners who either buy energy efficient homes or who borrow to fund upgrades. However they are still only a small proportion of mortgages.

Wera says:

The government can drive this nascent green mortgage market in two ways. First, by financially incentivising energy saving improvements. The Liberal Democrats have long called for stamp duty to be graduated by the energy efficiency rating. The UK Green Building Society has similarly called for a land duty rebate to reward homeowners who make upgrades within the first two years. Second, the government can drive demand for green mortgages through improving consumer awareness. Here, the government can streamline the process from loan to retrofit by providing consumers – via mortgage lenders – with lists of accredited retrofit professionals by region, as well as a breakdown of the different energy efficiency measures available to households by average installation cost and projected energy bill savings. This would help empower consumers to make the best decision for their home.

