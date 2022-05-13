Tiverton and Honiton: Pundits and voters favour Lib Dems

By | Fri 13th May 2022 - 7:20 am

It is early days yet but the Lib Dems are firm favourites to win the forthcoming Tiverton and Honiton by-election. A hattrick of Lib Dem wins could be in the offing.

One betting odds checker puts our probability of winning at more than 70 per cent. The probability of Boris Johnson’s demoralised Tory party winning is given as 25 per cent. Mike Smithson of Political Betting said: “The pace and the betting has been quite extraordinary given that at GE2019 the LDs came in third 46% behind the Tories.”

A focus group for Times Radio earlier this week, reported in the Times this morning, found that voters in the Devon constituency who supported the Tories in 2019 are swinging towards the Lib Dems. The focus group had harsh words for Boris Johnson, referring to him as a lying buffoon, an idiot, liar, self-promoting arsehole and a selfish, greedy man. He continues to be the gift that keeps on giving to the Lib Dems.

 

The Times reported:

“While the voters were not enthused by Sir Ed Davey — with one describing him as the “British version of Biden, been around forever but known for not doing anything” — their hesitation about voting for his party has largely evaporated.”

One member of the focus group said of Boris Johnson: “Do the right thing, resign, we don’t want to be led by a clown.” The group dismissed Johnson’s argument that he had got the “big calls right” as “smoke and mirrors”, describing him as an opportunist.

Winning Tiverton and Honiton is a big task. But we have done the seemingly impossible in Chesham and Amersham and North Shropshire. With the same focused effort, a hattrick is in the offing.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Mick Taylor 13th May '22 - 9:27am

    All good stuff, but let’s not be counting any chickens…

  • Barry Lofty 13th May '22 - 9:35am

    It is gratifying to know that staunch Conservative voters have realised, belatedly, what I have thought for many years ,that Boris Johnson is a self serving hypocrite which becomes more apparent by the day.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Mick Taylor
    All good stuff, but let's not be counting any chickens......
  • David Blake
    I agree with the demand for PR by STV as a condition for any agreement and also think that we should not go for a formal coalition, just demand and supply. We ...
  • Russell Simpson
    @Malcolm Good point. "Management " is possibly another word for "gaming". It's worth pointing out that the Alliance got almost 18% of seats from 13.5% of vote...
  • Chris platts
    Okay how about protecting high public standards...
  • Martin
    Neil Hickman: Why did you bring it up? Do you imagine you are a friend of Liberalism when you trash the party as you do? Your "people in a position to know" i...