West Oxfordshire Alliance to be led by Lib Dems

Thu 12th May 2022 - 8:16 am

West Oxfordshire District Council is to be led by a coalition of the Liberal Democrat, Labour and Green parties after the Conservatives lost their majority last week for the first time in 22 years.

This marks a continuing trend in Oxfordshire, once a true blue wall outside the City of Oxford which remains solidly Labour. The Tories only holdout is now Cherwell in the north of the county.

A third of the authority was elected last Thursday. The Conservatives have 20 councillors; Lib Dems 15; Labour 9; independents 3; and Green 2. That gives the Alliance 26 seats, against 23 for the Conservatives and independents.

Lib Dem group leader Andy Graham will head the West Oxfordshire Alliance with Labour’s Duncan Enright as deputy.

Graham said the alliance will have a series of policy objectives, including tackling the climate emergency through rapid decarbonisation. The alliance will also aim to ensure social justice, prioritise health and wellbeing, and in partnership with others, ensure the district’s rivers are kept clean, unpolluted and free of sewage discharge.

What we learned from the election was that people did not always feel totally engaged in many of the things that happen in regard to local services, or in fact contacting the council.

We want to make sure this is an open council. It is the people’s council. It belongs to the residents.

Oxfordshire County Council is also controlled by a Lib Dem, Labour and Green alliance. The Lib Dems control Vale of White Horse District Council and a Lib Dem and Green Alliance runs South Oxfordshire District Council. Oxford City Council is Labour-led. Cherwell District Council is now the only Conservative-led authority in Oxfordshire.

2 Comments

  • Russell Simpson 12th May '22 - 9:27am

    Following Germany’s lead and Red/Green/Yellow, the flag of Lithuania, Bolivia, Congo, Cameroon, Guinea, Benin, Mali, Ghana, Senegal etc. Could this be the UK in 2024? Need PR now!

  • Mick Taylor 12th May '22 - 10:57am

    It may well be that such a coalition proves necessary after the next election, but unless an immediate bill for PR is included in the coalition programme, then such a move will be disastrous for the LibDems. I have been suggesting for some time that the LibDems get a bill drafted to bring in STV for all elections that can be immediately introduced into the House of Commons and passed as a good faith gesture by those with whom we might go into coalition with. Without PR the chances of the LibDems getting more than a handful of MPs (as in 2015) will be slim, because the junior partner always takes the blame for the coalition’s decisions and gets hammered under FPTP.

