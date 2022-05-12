West Oxfordshire Alliance to be led by Lib Dems

West Oxfordshire District Council is to be led by a coalition of the Liberal Democrat, Labour and Green parties after the Conservatives lost their majority last week for the first time in 22 years.

This marks a continuing trend in Oxfordshire, once a true blue wall outside the City of Oxford which remains solidly Labour. The Tories only holdout is now Cherwell in the north of the county.

Today, Liberal Democrats joined with @WitneyLabourCLP and @Westoxongreens to form the West Oxfordshire Alliance. We're looking forward to working together on behalf all the communities in our district after more than two decades of rule by just one party! pic.twitter.com/nF5XwKrSqY — Witney Liberal Democrats (@WestOxonLibDems) May 11, 2022

A third of the authority was elected last Thursday. The Conservatives have 20 councillors; Lib Dems 15; Labour 9; independents 3; and Green 2. That gives the Alliance 26 seats, against 23 for the Conservatives and independents.

Lib Dem group leader Andy Graham will head the West Oxfordshire Alliance with Labour’s Duncan Enright as deputy.

Graham said the alliance will have a series of policy objectives, including tackling the climate emergency through rapid decarbonisation. The alliance will also aim to ensure social justice, prioritise health and wellbeing, and in partnership with others, ensure the district’s rivers are kept clean, unpolluted and free of sewage discharge.

What we learned from the election was that people did not always feel totally engaged in many of the things that happen in regard to local services, or in fact contacting the council. We want to make sure this is an open council. It is the people’s council. It belongs to the residents.

Oxfordshire County Council is also controlled by a Lib Dem, Labour and Green alliance. The Lib Dems control Vale of White Horse District Council and a Lib Dem and Green Alliance runs South Oxfordshire District Council. Oxford City Council is Labour-led. Cherwell District Council is now the only Conservative-led authority in Oxfordshire.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary in print, on air or online.