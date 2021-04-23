Carmichael: Alba leaflets can’t fit Salmond’s ego

Arguing that Scotland deserves better than to spend the next five years arguing over independence, Alistair Carmichael notes that Alex Salmond does not appear on Alba Party leaflets. Apparently it is all down to the size of Salmond’s ego. For the record, Newsmoggie is only interested in the size of the salmon in the River Tay.

Responding to reports that Alex Salmond is not mentioned on Alba party leaflets, Alistair Carmichael MP said:

“In ordinary circumstances you might think it would be hard to get a leaflet big enough for Alex Salmond’s ego but he seems to have realised that most Scots know now exactly what kind of man he is.

“If Alex Salmond gets elected again, we can be sure that the Alex Salmond show will relocate from Russia Today to the Scottish Parliament.

“Scotland deserves better than to spend the next five years arguing over independence. Voters should back Scottish Liberal Democrats to put recovery first.”

* Newsmoggie – bringing you comment from a different perspective