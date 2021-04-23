Newsmoggie

Carmichael: Alba leaflets can’t fit Salmond’s ego

By | Fri 23rd April 2021 - 12:38 pm

Arguing that Scotland deserves better than to spend the next five years arguing over independence, Alistair Carmichael notes that Alex Salmond does not appear on Alba Party leaflets. Apparently it is all down to the size of Salmond’s ego. For the record, Newsmoggie is only interested in the size of the salmon in the River Tay.

Responding to reports that Alex Salmond is not mentioned on Alba party leaflets, Alistair Carmichael MP said:

“In ordinary circumstances you might think it would be hard to get a leaflet big enough for Alex Salmond’s ego but he seems to have realised that most Scots know now exactly what kind of man he is.

“If Alex Salmond gets elected again, we can be sure that the Alex Salmond show will relocate from Russia Today to the Scottish Parliament.

“Scotland deserves better than to spend the next five years arguing over independence. Voters should back Scottish Liberal Democrats to put recovery first.”

* Newsmoggie – bringing you comment from a different perspective

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

3 Comments

  • Brad Barrows 23rd Apr '21 - 4:19pm

    Yes, I received an Alba leaflet through my door yesterday and no names or pictures of any party members were included – just an explanation of how voting SNP on the list vote would be a wasted vote due to the SNP being expected to win most constituencies. I don’t know how many MSPs they will have after May 6th but it appears they already have more party members than the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

  • David Raw 23rd Apr '21 - 4:37pm

    Don’t know why Mr Carmichael is bothering with Wee ‘Eck. Everybody I know says he’s yesterday’s man, a busted flush, and totally discredited.

    Is there more to it than this, Alistair, and are you relying over much on the list vote ?

  • John Marriott 23rd Apr '21 - 5:00pm

    As Enoch Powell famously said; all political careers end in failure. Even Johnson’s?

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Joe Bourke
    Martin Farley is convenor of the Green Party's tax and fiscal policy. The representation to the 2020 comprehensive spending review has some interesting proposal...
  • David Raw
    Don't know why Mr Carmichael is bothering with Wee 'Eck. Everybody I know says he's yesterday's man, a busted flush, and totally discredited. Is there more ...
  • Brad Barrows
    Yes, I received an Alba leaflet through my door yesterday and no names or pictures of any party members were included - just an explanation of how voting SNP on...
  • Barry Lofty
    You had better believe it, if Boris Johnson says he is going to do it who could possibly doubt him??? I Will send him an email to confirm his sincerity....
  • Jenny Barnes
    Look at what they do, not what they say. Mr Johnson may be a good promiser, but not so much on delivery. Froze fuel duty for 15 years or so ( and in the coalit...