Liberal Democrats put clean air at heart of offer for 6 May council polls

Ed Davey has announced plans for a £20bn fund to fight the “invisible enemy” of pollution in England’s communities. The money will be part of the Lib Dems’ flagship £150bn Green Recovery Fund, which will pump £5.5bn into new walking and cycling routes, £4.5bn into light rail and tram projects, £5bn for the expansion of bus routes and £2bn to convert bus fleets to hydrogen fuel.

Davey is due to launch the policy in Watford today.

Reported in The Independent, Davey said:

“Air pollution is an invisible enemy threatening the community spaces we love and the people we care most about,” he said.

“It kills thousands of people every year and affects the quality of life for all of us. At the same time, air pollution is threatening our world, with climate change.

“The Conservatives’ failure to act is shown by the fact that the UK regularly breaks legal limits on air quality in so many towns and cities, and yet Conservative council after Conservative council are running away from taking action to clean the air for local people.”

“Conservative councils and councillors are even voting against local climate emergency plans and blocking new cycling routes.

“Liberal Democrat councils are acting and getting things done. From Lib Dem-run Bath Council introducing a clean air zone in the city centre to the Lib Dem mayor of Watford pioneering new pay-as-you-go bikes, people can see it’s the Liberal Democrats leading on clean air and the climate.”

