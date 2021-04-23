Liberal Democrats put clean air at heart of offer for 6 May council polls

Ed Davey has announced plans for a £20bn fund to fight the “invisible enemy” of pollution in England’s communities. The money will be part of the Lib Dems’ flagship £150bn Green Recovery Fund, which will pump £5.5bn into new walking and cycling routes, £4.5bn into light rail and tram projects, £5bn for the expansion of bus routes and £2bn to convert bus fleets to hydrogen fuel.
Davey is due to launch the policy in Watford today.
Reported in The Independent, Davey said:
“Air pollution is an invisible enemy threatening the community spaces we love and the people we care most about,” he said.
“It kills thousands of people every year and affects the quality of life for all of us. At the same time, air pollution is threatening our world, with climate change.
“The Conservatives’ failure to act is shown by the fact that the UK regularly breaks legal limits on air quality in so many towns and cities, and yet Conservative council after Conservative council are running away from taking action to clean the air for local people.”
“Conservative councils and councillors are even voting against local climate emergency plans and blocking new cycling routes.
“Liberal Democrat councils are acting and getting things done. From Lib Dem-run Bath Council introducing a clean air zone in the city centre to the Lib Dem mayor of Watford pioneering new pay-as-you-go bikes, people can see it’s the Liberal Democrats leading on clean air and the climate.”
I’m delighted that Sir Edward has picked this matter up. It’s just a pity the statement couldn’t be made in Lewisham, the cene of a tragedy back in 2013. The BBC reported on the inquest this week :
“A coroner has called for a change in the law after air pollution led to the death of a nine-year-old girl.
Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, who lived near the South Circular Road in Lewisham, south-east London, died in 2013. An inquest had found air pollution “made a material contribution” to her death. The Coroner Phillip Barlow said there is “no safe level of particulate matter” in the air and called for national pollution limits to be reduced.
Ella was the first person in the UK to have air pollution listed as the cause of death on their death certificate, following the inquest ruling by Mr Barlow last December.
In a report to prevent future deaths, he said the government should reduce existing legally binding targets for particulate matter pollution to bring them in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines”.
There are other similar news stories on the BBC :
“Pollution a factor in girl’s death, inquest finds”
“Family ‘didn’t know about toxic air’ before death”.
“Girl with asthma ‘living on knife edge’ before death”.