Observations of an Expat: American Turning Point?

The guilty verdict in the trial of Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin for the murder of African-American George Floyd has the potential to be a watershed in American race relations. But it has a host of hurdles to overcome.

The key to surmounting well-entrenched centuries old problems is the George Floyd Policing Act, also known more succinctly as the George Floyd Bill. It passed the House of Representatives in March and is now before the Senate where it needs 60 votes (nine more than there are Democrats) to circumvent the dreaded filibuster.

The Bill proposes slew of changes which has raised concern among the law and order lobby, police union, gun enthusiasts and states’ rights advocates. It would be more than just concern if it weren’t for the fact that Chauvin is obviously guilty beyond any reasonable shadow of a doubt.

Among the bill’s provisions are a ban on chokeholds and carotid holds of the type that killed George Floyd. It also creates a national “misconduct registry” to prevent police officers fired from one force finding employment on another police force elsewhere in the country.

There is money for improved training and an end to racial profiling and state. Local authorities who refuse to accept Washington’s oversight will find federal funds dramatically cut. They could even be completely cut off.

Perhaps more important of all, the George Floyd Bill, proposes the end of the Qualified Immunity Act which gives government employees – mainly police – protection from prosecution for assaults on people’s rights. In this case it means protection for African-Americans as guaranteed under the 8th Amendment of the US constitution which protects citizens from cruel and unusual punishment.

The powerful police union claims that qualified immunity is essential if law and order is to be maintained on American streets and the lives of the men and women charged with maintaining law and order are to be protected. They are joined by the gun enthusiasts and states’ rights advocates. The former oppose any restrictions on weapons, especially those carried by the police. The latter will fight on principle tooth and nail against any federal oversight laws. They argue that police actions should be tailored to local conditions which vary around the country, rather than imposed on a one size fits all basis by Washington liberals.

The emphasis on law and order over justice has created a them and us conflict mentality between America’s police and the public they are meant to “serve and protect.” When a SWAT team is activated, it goes from the station kitted out for action in a war zone. They are equipped with armoured vehicles, airplanes, drones, helicopters, grenade launchers, tear gas, and assault rifles.

Their head to toe protective gear makes them look more like frontline soldiers than police officers, and too often they act accordingly. This is not surprising. Since 1997 the US Department of Defense has transferred more than $7 billion in military equipment to police authorities.

The prosecutors in the Derek Chauvin/George Floyd trial said that only one rogue policeman was on trial for murder in Hennepin County Court – not the nation’s police. It is true to a degree. Not all police officers are vicious racist thugs. Just as not all Muslims are terrorists and all Hispanics are murderers and rapists. But American law enforcement agencies appear to attract too many of them, and they – and their honest, law-abiding colleagues – were metaphorically standing next to Derek Chauvin when the guilty verdict was delivered.

* American expat journalist Tom Arms is LDV's foreign affairs editor and author of the forthcoming book “America: Made in Britain.”