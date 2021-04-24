Ed Davey has to self isolate

Ed Davey announced last night that he and his family have to self isolate as someone who helps him and his wife Emily care for their disabled son John has tested positive for Coronavirus.

I’ve just been told someone who comes into my home, to help us care for my son, has tested positive for Covid. My family and I are immediately self-isolating and waiting for further instructions from NHS test and trace. — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) April 23, 2021

All of us at LDV wish the family well and hope that the person who tested positive makes a quick and full recovery.

This obviously means that Ed is not going to be able to be out and about as a leader would normally be during this phase of the national and local election campaigns which will be very frustrating for him, but I’m sure that he and his team will find creative ways for him to be involved in the national debate.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings