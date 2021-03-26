Carmichael: Alex Salmond is not the answer to Scotland’s future

Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond has announced he will lead the pro-impendence Alba party, which was registered just four months ago. He told a press conference today: “We expect to field a minimum of four candidates in each regional list and we’re hoping to elect Alba MSPs from every area of Scotland.”
Scottish Lib Dem leaders responded: “There are no questions about Scotland’s future to which Alex Salmond is the answer.”
Responding to the announcement from Alex Salmond that he will stand for the Scottish Parliament, Scottish Liberal Democrat campaign chair Alistair Carmichael MP said:
“This astonishing announcement shows just how divided the SNP are. A few years ago, no one could have imagined that the former First Minister and his protege would be at one another’s throats.
“It shows the arrogance of the nationalists that they want to use the Scottish Parliament as an arena to fight their own feuds instead of being a forum to put recovery first and to make life better for the people of Scotland.”
This development is a game-changer for the election. A growing number of SNP voters are realising that voting SNP on the List Vote is a wasted vote in most of the country as the SNP does so well at winning constituencies that they find it impossible to gain MSPs on the List where MSPs are allocated by corrective PR. If as few as 1 in 8 SNP voters decide to vote for this new pro-independence party, it would win 8 MSPs (one in each regional list) and 1 in 4 could lead to the new Party winning 16 MSPs. These extra MSPs will come mainly at the expense of the Unionist Parties which currently gain most of the List Seats. If 1 in 2 SNP voters prove willing to vote for the new Party to help get rid of a Unionist MSPs, the election result could well be an SNP government with a rival pro-independence party as the main Opposition. As I say, a real game-changer.
Don’t underestimate Salmond he is a big personality and has support. People laughed at Farage and look what happened. It may take a few years, but he could be the one that leads Scotland in the next independence referendum.
I’m afraid not, Alistair. All it shows is the ego, arrogance and futility of Yesterday’s man, Alec Salmond – a thoroughly busted discredited flush. It might even improve the SNP by syphoning off a few of it’s less savoury elements.